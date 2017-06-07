On Friday, Geoff Barrow’s experimental project BEAK> will release a 7-inch vinyl of their newest track, “Sex Music”, the band’s first new piece of music since last year’s “Timeshare”. In anticipation, the Portishead leader has now shared a music video for the song, which you can watch above.

The pulsing, neon-lit clip is a stop-motion venture starring a dancing polar bear that was directed, animated, edited, and shot by artist Paloma Baeza, the spouse of Ex Machina director Alex Garland, with whom Barrow has collaborated.

Baeza says of the video:

“From the moment I heard this track, it made me want to move. Coupled with that, the sounds hit you in the gut – a combination of the driving beat, with a complexity, sensuality and surprise all around it. I always wanted to make an animal dance, but the track also felt like a good fit for something more experimental or abstract. Once I established the initial concept—a bear alone in a room, dancing in front of a mirror—everything I would try stemmed from that. There were some simple aesthetic rules for the world—filament light bulbs, a painted backdrop, and coloured light, mainly green and pink. Within these confines I then tried and tested anything I could think of—if I saw a strobing neon light string for sale in a shop window, I’d grab it and wrap it around the bear. I searched for any interesting light sources and shot them at different speeds. Equally, objects that moved in an unusual way, such as magnets, spinning wheels or coloured oil. The animating process has been an intense but fascinating journey of discovery, one where I got to know the track intimately, and found visual representations for what came to be its own surreal narrative.”

The 7-inch will include a remix of “Sex Music” from Arcade Fire’s Win Butler as a B-side, and BEAK> will be joining Arcade Fire for a couple European dates.

See BEAK>’s tour itinerary below.

BEAK> 2017 Tour Dates:

06/09 – Budapest, Hungary @ Kolorado Festival

07/02 – Berlin, Germany @ Wuhlheide *

07/06 – Manchester, England @ Castlefield Bowl *

07/07 – Trenčín, Slovakia @ Pohoda Festival

07/14 – Suffolk, England @ Latitude Festival

08/04 – Katowice, Poland @ OFF Festival

08/10 – Le Locle, Switzerland @ Rock Altitude

08/12 – Castelbuono, Italy @ Ypsigrock Festival

08/18 – Paredes de Coura, Portugal @ Paredes de Coura Festival