Portugal. The Man release new album Woodstock: Stream/download

Portugal. The Man return today with their new studio album, Woodstock. The band’s eighth full-length effort overall, the entire thing is streaming below via Spotify and Apple Music.

Woodstock follows 2013’s Evil Friends, but it isn’t the record the indie rock veterans had initially intended to make. The band had spent three years writing a record called entitled Gloomin + Doomin, but they were never satisfied with the results. During a trip home to Wasilla, Alaska, singer John Gourley got some fatherly advice and discovered his dad’s ticket stub to the 1969 Woodstock festival, and was inspired anew. PTM trashed most of Gloomin + Doomin and wrote Woodstock, an album meant to kick start a reaction to the “avalanche of flaming biohazard material sliding down a mountain of used needles into a canyon full of rat feces” that is modern life.

“It’s just better,” bassist Zach Carothers told Earmilk about the new LP. “We really found ourselves in it more. We had written a ton of songs, we weren’t on break or vacation. There were three, four, eight different versions to 40 different songs we had lined up. All that time I think we were learning more and more about ourselves and how to write better songs. I really feel like with this one–our goal was to make it sound like a music festival.”

Helping them reach that level was their frequent production partner Casey Bates, but he wasn’t alone: Mike D of Beastie Boys, Danger Mouse, and John Hill all contributed to the record’s sound. There are also a number of guest appearances, including R&B artist Son Little and a sample of “Freedom” by the late Richie Havens on “Number One”, Fat Lip on “Mr Lonely”, and Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Zoe Manville on “Noise Pollution”.

Woodstock Artwork:

Woodstock Tracklist:

01. Number One (feat. Richie Havens and Son Little)

02. Easy Tiger

03. Live In The Moment

04. Feel It Still

05. Rich Friends

06. Keep On

07. So Young

08. Mr Lonely (feat. Fat Lip)

09. Tidal Wave

10. Noise Pollution (feat. Mary Elizabeth Winstead & Zoe Manville)