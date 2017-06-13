Menu
Power Trip announces 2017 tour dates in support of Nightmare Logic

Thrash metal band take one of the year's finest albums out on the road

on June 13, 2017, 1:05pm
Photo by Josh Andrade

Thrash metal band Power Trip’s Nightmare Logic is one of our favorite albums of 2017 so far. Now, in support, the band has mapped out a extensive North American tour alongside death metal veterans Obituary and thrash band Exodus. They’re also set to play the Aftershock Festival alongside Nine Inch Nails, A Perfect Circle, Marilyn Manson, Mastodon, Run the Jewels, and more. See the full itinerary below.

Power Trip 2017 Tour Dates:
06/18 – McAllen, TX @ Yerberia Cultura – GALAX Z FAIR
07/08 – Biloxi, MS @ Hard Rock Live – Biloxi ^
09/14 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall #
09/15 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Shaka’s Live #
09/16 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage #
09/17 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom #
09/19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg #
09/20 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium #
09/21 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground #
09/22 – Quebec City, QC @ Imperial Bell #
09/23 – Ottawa, ON @ Bronson Centre #
09/24 – London, ON @ London Music Hall #
09/26 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Intersection #
09/27 – Columbus, OH @ Park Street Saloon #
09/28 – Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe #
09/29 – Joliet, IL @ The Forge #
09/30 – Minneapolis, MN @ Skyway Theater #
10/01 – St. Louis, MO @ Ready Room #
10/03 – Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theatre #
10/04 – Ft. Collins, CO @ Aggie Theatre #
10/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom #
10/08 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park #
10/10 – Tucson, AZ @ The Rock #
10/11 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theatre #
10/12 – El Paso, TX @ Tricky Falls #
10/14 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger #
10/15 – Houston, TX @ Open Air Festival
10/22 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival

^ = w/ Volbeat
# = w/ Exodus and Obituary

Watch Power Trip’s video for “Executioner’s Tax (Swing of The Axe)”:

