Power Trip announces 2017 tour dates in support of Nightmare Logic

Photo by Josh Andrade

Thrash metal band Power Trip’s Nightmare Logic is one of our favorite albums of 2017 so far. Now, in support, the band has mapped out a extensive North American tour alongside death metal veterans Obituary and thrash band Exodus. They’re also set to play the Aftershock Festival alongside Nine Inch Nails, A Perfect Circle, Marilyn Manson, Mastodon, Run the Jewels, and more. See the full itinerary below.

Power Trip 2017 Tour Dates:

06/18 – McAllen, TX @ Yerberia Cultura – GALAX Z FAIR

07/08 – Biloxi, MS @ Hard Rock Live – Biloxi ^

09/14 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall #

09/15 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Shaka’s Live #

09/16 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage #

09/17 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom #

09/19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg #

09/20 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium #

09/21 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground #

09/22 – Quebec City, QC @ Imperial Bell #

09/23 – Ottawa, ON @ Bronson Centre #

09/24 – London, ON @ London Music Hall #

09/26 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Intersection #

09/27 – Columbus, OH @ Park Street Saloon #

09/28 – Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe #

09/29 – Joliet, IL @ The Forge #

09/30 – Minneapolis, MN @ Skyway Theater #

10/01 – St. Louis, MO @ Ready Room #

10/03 – Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theatre #

10/04 – Ft. Collins, CO @ Aggie Theatre #

10/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom #

10/08 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park #

10/10 – Tucson, AZ @ The Rock #

10/11 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theatre #

10/12 – El Paso, TX @ Tricky Falls #

10/14 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger #

10/15 – Houston, TX @ Open Air Festival

10/22 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival

^ = w/ Volbeat

# = w/ Exodus and Obituary

Watch Power Trip’s video for “Executioner’s Tax (Swing of The Axe)”: