Earlier this year, an outtake from Foo Fighters’ 2014 Sonic Highways HBO series revealed “God Looks Down”, the first-ever song recorded by Dave Grohl, recorded circa 1990. “I sound like a girl,” the frontman joked upon hearing his voice. “I don’t think my balls had dropped yet.” Now, yet another outtake has helped to unearth a track from deep within Grohl’s archives.

Unveiled by Barrett Jones, longtime Foos producer and Grohl’s former roommate, the video features a song called “Rent (Jerky Boys)”. According to a description from Jones, who also heads up Laundry Room studios, the throwback number was “recorded while the two were living together in West Seattle in 1992.” You heard that right — after 25 years, this Grohl song is finally seeing the light of day.

Elsewhere in the outtakes clip is an early version of “Floaty”, recorded three years before later appearing on Foos’ 1995 self-titled debut.

Watch the outtakes clip up above.