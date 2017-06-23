Prince’s Purple Rain reissued with unreleased songs: Stream/download

Today, Prince’s Purple Rain has been reissued in a new expanded edition including previously unreleased songs. Apple Music and Spotify users can stream it in full below.
(Read: A Brief History of Prince Being Prince)
The album comes in Deluxe and Deluxe – Expanded Edition versions. Both editions include the 11-track disc, From The Vault & Previously Unreleased, with six tracks that have never been released or distributed — even among collectors or bootleggers. These newly unearthed songs include a solo version of “Possessed” from 1983; a 10-minute version of “We Can Fuck” with alternate lyrics; a finished master of “Katrina’s Paper Doll”, previously only heard as a demo; and a full version of “Father’s Song”, an instrumental that appeared only briefly in the Purple Rain film. One of the new tracks, a studio version of “Electric Intercourse”, was only recently unearthed at Paisley Park.
Unlike the Deliverance EP which was blocked from release in the midst of legal drama, Prince approved plans to put out the reissue before his untimely passing.
Purple Rain Deluxe – Expanded Edition Artwork:
Purple Rain Deluxe – Expanded Edition Tracklist:
Disc One (Original Album – 2015 Paisley Park Remaster):
01. Let’s Go Crazy
02. Take Me With U
03. The Beautiful Ones
04. Computer Blue
05. Darling Nikki
06. When Doves Cry
07. I Would Die 4 U
08. Baby I’m a Star
09. Purple Rain
Disc Two (From The Vault & Previously Unreleased):
01. The Dance Electric
02. Love and Sex
03. Computer Blue (Hallway Speech version)
04. Electric Intercourse (studio)
05. Our Destiny / Roadhouse Garden
06. Possessed (1983 version)
07. Wonderful Ass
08. Velvet Kitty Cat
09. Katrina’s Paper Dolls
10. We Can Fuck
11. Father’s Song
Disc Three (Single Edits & B-Sides):
1. When Doves Cry (edit)
2. 17 Days
3. Let’s Go Crazy (edit)
4. Let’s Go Crazy (Special Dance Mix)
5. Erotic City
6. Erotic City (Make Love Not War Erotic City Come Alive)
7. Purple Rain (edit)
8. God
9. God (Love Theme From Purple Rain)
10. Another Lonely Christmas
11. Another Lonely Christmas (extended version)
12. I Would Die 4 U (edit)
13. I Would Die 4 U (extended version)
14. Baby I’m a Star (edit)
15. Take Me With U (edit)
DVD (Prince and The Revolution, Live at the Carrier Dome, Syracuse, NY, March 30, 1985):
01. Let’s Go Crazy
02. Delirious
03. 1999
04. Little Red Corvette
05. Take Me With U
06. Do Me, Baby
07. Irresistible Bitch
08. Possessed
09. How Come U Don’t Call Me Anymore?
10. Let’s Pretend We’re Married
11. International Lover
12. God
13. Computer Blue
14. Darling Nikki
15. The Beautiful Ones
16. When Doves Cry
17. I Would Die 4 U
18. Baby I’m a Star
19. Purple Rain