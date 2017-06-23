Prince’s Purple Rain reissued with unreleased songs: Stream/download

Today, Prince’s Purple Rain has been reissued in a new expanded edition including previously unreleased songs. Apple Music and Spotify users can stream it in full below.

The album comes in Deluxe and Deluxe – Expanded Edition versions. Both editions include the 11-track disc, From The Vault & Previously Unreleased, with six tracks that have never been released or distributed — even among collectors or bootleggers. These newly unearthed songs include a solo version of “Possessed” from 1983; a 10-minute version of “We Can Fuck” with alternate lyrics; a finished master of “Katrina’s Paper Doll”, previously only heard as a demo; and a full version of “Father’s Song”, an instrumental that appeared only briefly in the Purple Rain film. One of the new tracks, a studio version of “Electric Intercourse”, was only recently unearthed at Paisley Park.

Unlike the Deliverance EP which was blocked from release in the midst of legal drama, Prince approved plans to put out the reissue before his untimely passing.





Purple Rain Deluxe – Expanded Edition Artwork:



Purple Rain Deluxe – Expanded Edition Tracklist:

Disc One (Original Album – 2015 Paisley Park Remaster):

01. Let’s Go Crazy

02. Take Me With U

03. The Beautiful Ones

04. Computer Blue

05. Darling Nikki

06. When Doves Cry

07. I Would Die 4 U

08. Baby I’m a Star

09. Purple Rain

Disc Two (From The Vault & Previously Unreleased):

01. The Dance Electric

02. Love and Sex

03. Computer Blue (Hallway Speech version)

04. Electric Intercourse (studio)

05. Our Destiny / Roadhouse Garden

06. Possessed (1983 version)

07. Wonderful Ass

08. Velvet Kitty Cat

09. Katrina’s Paper Dolls

10. We Can Fuck

11. Father’s Song

Disc Three (Single Edits & B-Sides):

1. When Doves Cry (edit)

2. 17 Days

3. Let’s Go Crazy (edit)

4. Let’s Go Crazy (Special Dance Mix)

5. Erotic City

6. Erotic City (Make Love Not War Erotic City Come Alive)

7. Purple Rain (edit)

8. God

9. God (Love Theme From Purple Rain)

10. Another Lonely Christmas

11. Another Lonely Christmas (extended version)

12. I Would Die 4 U (edit)

13. I Would Die 4 U (extended version)

14. Baby I’m a Star (edit)

15. Take Me With U (edit)

DVD (Prince and The Revolution, Live at the Carrier Dome, Syracuse, NY, March 30, 1985):

01. Let’s Go Crazy

02. Delirious

03. 1999

04. Little Red Corvette

05. Take Me With U

06. Do Me, Baby

07. Irresistible Bitch

08. Possessed

09. How Come U Don’t Call Me Anymore?

10. Let’s Pretend We’re Married

11. International Lover

12. God

13. Computer Blue

14. Darling Nikki

15. The Beautiful Ones

16. When Doves Cry

17. I Would Die 4 U

18. Baby I’m a Star

19. Purple Rain