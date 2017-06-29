Public Enemy releases new album, Nothing Is Quick In The Desert: Stream/Download

Public Enemy’s new album has arrived a few days ahead of schedule. Originally announced for release on Fourth of July, Nothing Is Quick In The Desert is now available to stream/download for free via Bandcamp. The 13-track LP includes guest spots from Ice-T and EPMD’s Parrish Smith.

Nothing Is Quick In The Desert is Public Enemy’s fourteenth full-length and follows 2015’s Man Plans God Laughs. The new album’s release coincides with the group’s 30th anniversary.

Read Chuck D’s note on the release:

“After 30 years, 106 tours across 105 countries and countless records, thank you. This one is on Public Enemy. Get it while it’s free.

Nothing Is Quick In The Desert is a saying I use when the average person looks at the record industry. It looks dead like a desert. But there’s plenty of life in the desert when one is educated on what they see and hear. There, a cactus absorbs and stores water deep in its root, taken from the air itself and certain creatures thrive in that dry heat whereas the average cannot. It pays to be above average (or well below it) in the desert for survival. The music industry is similar in that analogy. It’s still in motion, it just needs redefinition.”