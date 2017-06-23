Today, Queen rejoins forces with Adam Lambert to commence a wide-spanning North American tour. In celebration, the group took to the Jimmy Kimmel stage to perform Queen’s 1989 hit, “I Want It All”, in their first US live performance since 2014.
Of course, no one will ever compare to Freddie Mercury, but Lambert has developed chemistry with the group over the course of several tours together and it shows. His powerful voice meshes well with Brian May on guitar and Roger Taylor on drums behind him. Rock out to the full replay above.
In addition to the summer trek, Queen + Adama Lambert will be hitting Europe in November and December, followed by Australia next February. Consult the full itinerary below.
Queen + Adam Lambert 2017-2018 Tour Dates:
06/23 – Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena
06/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
06/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
06/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
06/29 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
07/01 – Seattle, WA @ Key Arena
07/02 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
07/04 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
07/06 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center Arena
07/08 – Omaha, NE @ CenturyLink Center
07/09 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
07/13 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
07/14 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
07/17 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
07/18 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
07/20 – Detroit, MI @ The Palace of Auburn Hills
07/21 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena
07/23 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
07/25 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
07/26 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
07/28 – New York, NY Barclays Center
07/30 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
07/31 – Washington, DC @ Verizon Center
08/02 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
08/04 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
08/05 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
11/01 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena
11/02 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle
11/04 – Budapest, HU @ Sportarena
11/06 – Lodz, PL @ Atlas Arena
11/08 – Vienna, AT @ Stadhalle
11/10 – Bologna, IT @ Unipol Arena
11/12 – Luxembourg, LU @ Amneville Galaxie
11/13 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
11/17 – Kaunas, LT @ Zalgiris Arena
11/19 – Helsinki, FI @ Hartwell Arena
11/21 – Stockholm, SE @ Friends Arena
11/22 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena
11/25 – Dublin, UK @ 3 Arena
11/26 – Belfast, UK @ SSE Arena
11/28 – Liverpool, UK @ Echo Arena
11/30 – Birmingham, UK @ Barclaycard Arena
12/01 – Newcastle, UK @ Metro Radio Arena
12/03 – Glasgow, UK @ The SSE Hydro
12/05 – Nottingham, UK @ Motorpoint Arena
12/06 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena
12/08 – Sheffield, UK @ Sheffield Arena
12/09 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena
12/12 – London, UK @ O2 Arena
12/13 – London, UK @ O2 Arena
12/15 – London, UK @ The SSE Arena
12/16 – Birmingham, UK @ Barclaycard Arena
02/17 – Auckland, AU @ Spark Arena
02/21 – Sydney, AU @ Qudos Bank Arena
02/24 – Brisbane, AU @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre
02/27 – Adelaide, AU @ Adelaide Entertainment Centre
03/02 – Melbourne, AU @ Rod Laver Arena
03/06 – Perth, AU @ Perth Arena