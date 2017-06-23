Today, Queen rejoins forces with Adam Lambert to commence a wide-spanning North American tour. In celebration, the group took to the Jimmy Kimmel stage to perform Queen’s 1989 hit, “I Want It All”, in their first US live performance since 2014.

Of course, no one will ever compare to Freddie Mercury, but Lambert has developed chemistry with the group over the course of several tours together and it shows. His powerful voice meshes well with Brian May on guitar and Roger Taylor on drums behind him. Rock out to the full replay above.

In addition to the summer trek, Queen + Adama Lambert will be hitting Europe in November and December, followed by Australia next February. Consult the full itinerary below.

Queen + Adam Lambert 2017-2018 Tour Dates:

06/23 – Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena

06/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

06/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

06/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

06/29 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

07/01 – Seattle, WA @ Key Arena

07/02 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

07/04 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

07/06 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center Arena

07/08 – Omaha, NE @ CenturyLink Center

07/09 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

07/13 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

07/14 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

07/17 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

07/18 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

07/20 – Detroit, MI @ The Palace of Auburn Hills

07/21 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena

07/23 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

07/25 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

07/26 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

07/28 – New York, NY Barclays Center

07/30 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

07/31 – Washington, DC @ Verizon Center

08/02 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

08/04 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

08/05 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

11/01 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena

11/02 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle

11/04 – Budapest, HU @ Sportarena

11/06 – Lodz, PL @ Atlas Arena

11/08 – Vienna, AT @ Stadhalle

11/10 – Bologna, IT @ Unipol Arena

11/12 – Luxembourg, LU @ Amneville Galaxie

11/13 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

11/17 – Kaunas, LT @ Zalgiris Arena

11/19 – Helsinki, FI @ Hartwell Arena

11/21 – Stockholm, SE @ Friends Arena

11/22 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena

11/25 – Dublin, UK @ 3 Arena

11/26 – Belfast, UK @ SSE Arena

11/28 – Liverpool, UK @ Echo Arena

11/30 – Birmingham, UK @ Barclaycard Arena

12/01 – Newcastle, UK @ Metro Radio Arena

12/03 – Glasgow, UK @ The SSE Hydro

12/05 – Nottingham, UK @ Motorpoint Arena

12/06 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena

12/08 – Sheffield, UK @ Sheffield Arena

12/09 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena

12/12 – London, UK @ O2 Arena

12/13 – London, UK @ O2 Arena

12/15 – London, UK @ The SSE Arena

12/16 – Birmingham, UK @ Barclaycard Arena

02/17 – Auckland, AU @ Spark Arena

02/21 – Sydney, AU @ Qudos Bank Arena

02/24 – Brisbane, AU @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre

02/27 – Adelaide, AU @ Adelaide Entertainment Centre

03/02 – Melbourne, AU @ Rod Laver Arena

03/06 – Perth, AU @ Perth Arena