Queens of the Stone Age announce 2017 North American tour, with Royal Blood in support

Photo by Andreas Neumann

Queens of the Stone Age just announced a new album called Villains and premiered its swinging first single, “The Way You Used To Do”. Now, they’ve lined up a North American tour in support of the record. Following summer festival appearances at Quebec’s Amnesia Rockfest and San Francisco’s Outside Land, the jaunt kicks off September 6th and runs through the end of October. Along the way, they’ll play shows at famed venues like Red Rocks in Morrison, Colorado and New York City’s Madison Square Garden, as well as headline Chicago’s Riot Fest. As an added bonus, fellow rockers Royal Blood will open a majority of the dates. See the full schedule below.

Villains, produced by Mark Ronson, arrives August 25th through Matador Records.

Queens of the Stone Age 2017 Tour Dates:

06/22 – Niagara Falls, NY @ Rapids Theater

06/24 – Montebello, QC @ Amnesia Rockfest

07/13 – Auckland, NZ @ Logan Campbell

07/16 – Darwin, AU @ Convention Center

07/19 – Sydney, AU @ Horden Pavilion

07/20 – Melbourne, AU @ Festival Hall

07/22 – Byron Bay, AU @ Splendour in the Grass

07/28-30 – Naeba, JP @ Fuji Rock Festival

08/12 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Festival

09/06 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre *

09/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ Festival Pier *

09/09 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage *

09/10 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live *

09/12 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live! Outdoor Pavilion *

09/15 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theater *

09/16 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest

10/09 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex *

10/10 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

10/12 – St. Louis, MO @ Peabody Opera House *

10/13 – Kansas City, MO @ Crossroads KC *

10/14 – St. Paul, MN @ Roy Wilkins Auditorium *

10/15 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom *

10/17 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre *

10/18 – Indianapolis, IN @ Old National Centre *

10/20 – Washington, DC @ TBA *

10/21 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena *

10/22 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre *

10/24 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *

* = w/ Royal Blood

Listen to “The Way You Used To Do”: