Queens of the Stone Age announce new album Villains

Queens of the Stone Age have announced the release of their new album, Villains.

The band’s sixth album was helmed by superstar producer Mark Ronson. He’s a somewhat unlikely choice given his reputation for collaborating with big-name pop acts like Adele, Bruno Mars, and Amy Winehouse. However, Ronson and QOTSA’s Josh Homme recently work together on Lady Gaga’s album Joanne, and apparently things went well enough to have Ronson tabbed for the follow-up to 2013’s …Like Clockwork.

The band revealed details of the album in a fun video which sees Homme taking a lie detector test. The clip also offers a preview of a song called “Feet Don’t Fail Me”. Check it out below.

In a recent interview, Homme described the forthcoming record as “uptempo,” and whereas …Like Clockwork was “about making it through, this time we’ve made it through the other side and we’re ready to roll.”

News of the album precedes the band’s return to the stage later this month at Canada’s Amnesia Rockfest. They’ll play shows in Australia, New Zealand, and Japan in July before returning stateside for festival slots at San Francisco’s Outside Lands Festival and Chicago’s Riot Fest. You can find the band’s currently announced itinerary below.

Beyond a new QOTSA album, Homme also recently composed music for Faith Akin’s In the Fade. The forthcoming film is described as “a contemporary drama about a woman who takes revenge after her husband and son are murdered by the neo-Nazi group National Socialist Underground (NSU).”

Queens of the Stone Age 2017 Tour Dates:

06/22-25 – Montebello, QC @ Amnesia Rockfest

07/13 – Auckland, NZ @ Logan Campbell

07/16 – Darwin, AU @ Convention Center

07/19 – Sydney, AU @ Horden Pavilion

07/20 – Melbourne, AU @ Festival Hall

07/22 – Byron Bay, AU @ Splendour in the Grass

07/28-30 – Naeba, JP @ Fuji Rock Festival

08/11-13 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Festival

09/15-17 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest