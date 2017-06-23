Queens of the Stone Age debut “The Evil Has Landed” at tour kick-off: Video + Setlist

Photo by Debi Del Grande

Queens of the Stone Age returned to the stage at the Rapids Theatre in Niagara Falls, New York on Thursday night, marking their first public performance in nearly two years. As such, it offered the first opportunity for QOTSA to showcase material from their forthcoming album, Villains, and they delivered with the live debut of two tracks: previously revealed lead single “The Way You Used to Do” and a brand new song called “The Evil Has Landed”. Below, check out fan-shot footage of the former and an audio recording of latter, along with more footage of the band playing some past favorites.

Produced by Mark Ronson, Villains is out May 25th via Matador. This weekend, QOTSA will headline Canada’s Amnesia Rockfest.

Setlist:

Feel Good Hit of the Summer

No One Knows

My God Is the Sun

Smooth Sailing

Burn the Witch

Misfit Love

The Vampyre of Time and Memory

If I Had a Tail

Make It Wit Chu

The Way You Used to Do (Live debut)

You Think I Ain’t Worth a Dollar, but I Feel Like a Millionaire

3’s & 7’s

Sick, Sick, Sick

I Sat by the Ocean

Little Sister

The Evil Has Landed (Live debut)

Go With the Flow

Encore:

Keep Your Eyes Peeled

A Song for the Dead