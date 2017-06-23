Menu
News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music and Film Headlines

Queens of the Stone Age debut “The Evil Has Landed” at tour kick-off: Video + Setlist

They also served up the live debut of Villains' lead single, "The Way You Used to Do"

by
on June 23, 2017, 10:57am
1 comment

Photo by Debi Del Grande

Queens of the Stone Age returned to the stage at the Rapids Theatre in Niagara Falls, New York on Thursday night, marking their first public performance in nearly two years. As such, it offered the first opportunity for QOTSA to showcase material from their forthcoming album, Villains, and they delivered with the live debut of two tracks: previously revealed lead single “The Way You Used to Do” and a brand new song called “The Evil Has Landed”. Below, check out fan-shot footage of the former and an audio recording of latter, along with more footage of the band playing some past favorites.

Produced by Mark Ronson, Villains is out May 25th via Matador. This weekend, QOTSA will headline Canada’s Amnesia Rockfest.

Setlist:
Feel Good Hit of the Summer
No One Knows
My God Is the Sun
Smooth Sailing
Burn the Witch
Misfit Love
The Vampyre of Time and Memory
If I Had a Tail
Make It Wit Chu
The Way You Used to Do (Live debut)
You Think I Ain’t Worth a Dollar, but I Feel Like a Millionaire
3’s & 7’s
Sick, Sick, Sick
I Sat by the Ocean
Little Sister
The Evil Has Landed (Live debut)
Go With the Flow

Encore:
Keep Your Eyes Peeled
A Song for the Dead

Previous Story
Ranking: Every Stanley Kubrick Film from Worst to Best
Next Story
Liam Gallagher details first-ever solo album, As You Were, announces North American tour
1 comment
More Stories