R.I.P. Dave Rosser, guitarist of The Afghan Whigs has died

Dave Rosser, guitarist and longtime member of The Afghan Whigs, The Twilight Singers, and Gutter Twins, died Wednesday morning following a brief battle with colon cancer. He was 50 years old.

“It is with great sadness that we say goodbye to our friend, brother and inspiration,” The Afghan Twins wrote in a statement posted to Facebook. “Dave Rosser passed away peacefully last evening surrounded by love. Thank you to all who kept him in their hearts. He is forever in ours.”

News of Rosser’s cancer diagnosis was first revealed back in October. A GoFundMe fundraising campaign subsequently raised $65,000 to cover the cost of Rosser’s medical bills. The Afghan Whigs also staged a trio of benefit concerts featuring the likes of Mark Lanegan, Josh Homme, Eagles of Death Metal, Duff McKagan, and Moby, among others.

Producer Rick G. Nelson, a frequent collaborator of Rosser, was the first to announce his passing. The news was subsequently confirmed by My Jerusalem, a band which Rosser had been a part of since 2010.