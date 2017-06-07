Photo by​ Killian Young

Later this month, Radiohead will mark the 20th anniversary of OK Computer with a deluxe reissue featuring three previously unreleased tracks taken from the album’s original recording sessions. One of those tracks, “I Promise”, has already been released as an early single and also received a video from Michael Marczak. Now that the song is out in the open, the band has added it to its live setlist. To open the encore of their concert in Oslo, Norway on Wednesday night, Radiohead performed “I Promise” live for the first time in 21 years. Watch fan-shot footage below.

Several other OK Computer-era tracks were played during tonight’s show, including “Paranoid Android”, “Let Down”, and “No Surprises”. See the full setlist below.

Setlist:

Daydreaming

Desert Island Disk

Ful Stop

15 Step

Myxomatosis

Climbing Up the Walls

All I Need

Videotape

Let Down

Bloom

Identikit

The Daily Mail

The National Anthem

The Numbers

The Gloaming

Idioteque

How to Disappear Completely

Encore:

I Promise (First live performance since 1996, new arrangement)

No Surprises

Where I End and You Begin

Paranoid Android

Street Spirit (Fade Out)

Encore 2:

Separator

Everything in Its Right Place

Radiohead recently resumed their 2017 world tour with a leg of European dates leading up to a headlining appearance at Glastonbury and a much-controversial concert in Israel. See the upcoming schedule below.

Radiohead 2017 Tour Dates:

06/09 – Stockholm, SE @ Ericsson Globe ^

06/11 – Aarhus, DK @ NorthSide Festival

06/14 – Florence, IT @ Visarno Arena *

06/16 – Milan, IT @ Parco Di Monza (I-Days 2017) *

06/18 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival

06/20 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena ^

06/23 – Pilton, UK @ Glasonbury Music Festival

06/28 – Gdynia, PL @ Open’er Festival

06/30 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

07/02 – Arras, FR @ Main Square Festival

07/04 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena ^&

07/05 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena ^&

07/07 – Glasgow, UK @ TRNSMT Festival

07/19 – Tel Aviv, IS @ Park Hayarkon #

# = w/ Dudu Tassa & The Kuwaitis

^ = w/ Junun

* = w/ James Blake

& = w/ Oliver Coates