Photo by Killian Young
Later this month, Radiohead will mark the 20th anniversary of OK Computer with a deluxe reissue featuring three previously unreleased tracks taken from the album’s original recording sessions. One of those tracks, “I Promise”, has already been released as an early single and also received a video from Michael Marczak. Now that the song is out in the open, the band has added it to its live setlist. To open the encore of their concert in Oslo, Norway on Wednesday night, Radiohead performed “I Promise” live for the first time in 21 years. Watch fan-shot footage below.
Several other OK Computer-era tracks were played during tonight’s show, including “Paranoid Android”, “Let Down”, and “No Surprises”. See the full setlist below.
Setlist:
Daydreaming
Desert Island Disk
Ful Stop
15 Step
Myxomatosis
Climbing Up the Walls
All I Need
Videotape
Let Down
Bloom
Identikit
The Daily Mail
The National Anthem
The Numbers
The Gloaming
Idioteque
How to Disappear Completely
Encore:
I Promise (First live performance since 1996, new arrangement)
No Surprises
Where I End and You Begin
Paranoid Android
Street Spirit (Fade Out)
Encore 2:
Separator
Everything in Its Right Place
Radiohead recently resumed their 2017 world tour with a leg of European dates leading up to a headlining appearance at Glastonbury and a much-controversial concert in Israel. See the upcoming schedule below.
Radiohead 2017 Tour Dates:
06/09 – Stockholm, SE @ Ericsson Globe ^
06/11 – Aarhus, DK @ NorthSide Festival
06/14 – Florence, IT @ Visarno Arena *
06/16 – Milan, IT @ Parco Di Monza (I-Days 2017) *
06/18 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival
06/20 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena ^
06/23 – Pilton, UK @ Glasonbury Music Festival
06/28 – Gdynia, PL @ Open’er Festival
06/30 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter
07/02 – Arras, FR @ Main Square Festival
07/04 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena ^&
07/05 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena ^&
07/07 – Glasgow, UK @ TRNSMT Festival
07/19 – Tel Aviv, IS @ Park Hayarkon #
# = w/ Dudu Tassa & The Kuwaitis
^ = w/ Junun
* = w/ James Blake
& = w/ Oliver Coates