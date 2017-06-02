Radiohead are celebrating the 20th anniversary of OK Computer with a special deluxe reissue called OKNOTOK. Along with the record’s 12 original tracks, there are eight B-sides as well as *three* previously unreleased songs. One of those, titled “I Promise”, was revealed last night. Less than 24 hours later, Thom Yorke & co. have gone a step further by sharing the track’s corresponding music video.

(Read: The Top 50 Albums of 1997)

According to a press release, the clip was directed by Michal Marczak. The name should sound familiar to Radiohead heads, as Marczak was on hand for last year’s A Moon Shaped Pool “Identikit” vignette and the visual for Yorke and Mark Pritchard’s collaborative single “Beautiful People”. In the “I Promise” video, passengers can be seen taking in a long nighttime ride on a tram.

Watch it up above. OKNOTOK arrives on June 23rd through XL Recordings.