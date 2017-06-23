Radiohead release OKNOTOK, 20th anniversary reissue of OK Computer: Stream/download

Photo by Danny Clinch

Today, Radiohead celebrate the 20th anniversary of OK Computer with the release of a special deluxe reissue called OKNOTOK. Subscribers of Apple Music can stream it in full below.

Due out through XL Recordings, the collection is described as a “Radiohead completist’s dream.” Along with the album’s 12 original tracks, OKNOTOK comes with the added bonus material of eight B-sides and three (!) previously unreleased songs: “I Promise”, “Lift”, and “Man Of War”. All the audio on the reissue has been newly remastered from the original analogue tapes.

(Read: The Top 50 Albums of 1997)

In an interview with Rolling Stone, the UK outfit offered up a detailed oral history on the making of OK Computer, including info on the mysterious cover artwork (whose true location was recently revealed!). Below is an excerpt about two tracks off the classic LP:

Thom Yorke on “Airbag”: “I was really frightened of cars back then, but ‘Airbag’ was almost the opposite of that. If you get into a crash or a potentially disastrous situation and walk away, you feel a thousand times more alive regardless of what that is. It’s more about that. I was also sort of experimenting with the way that Michael [Stipe] wrote lyrics where you’ve got this thing of semi-nonsense, but when you add them together, it has a cumulative expression of something.”

Nigel Godrich [longtime Radiohead producer] on “Paranoid Android”: “When we started at Canned Applause they would play the song linearly. Nothing really happened with the outro. It just spun and spun and it got very Deep Purple and went off. Then it was like, ‘We’re going to change sonically what happens in the middle, so it’s a jump.’ At the end, Thom came up with the whole thing about the delaying the band coming in. So the moment we think it should go up, he just goes around on the acoustic. I thought that was very clever.

OKNOTOK Artwork:

OKNOTOK Tracklist:

Disc 1:

01. Airbag

02. Paranoid Android

03. Subterranean Homesick Alien

04. Exit Music (For a Film)

05. Let Down

06. Karma Police

07. Fitter Happier

08. Electioneering

09. Climbing Up the Walls

10. No Surprises

11. Lucky

12 Tourist

Disc 2:

01. I Promise

02. Man of War

03. Lift

04. Lull

05. Meeting in the Aisle

06 Melatonin

07. A Reminder

08. Polyethylene (Parts 1 & 2)

09. Pearly

10. Palo Alto

11. How I Made Millions