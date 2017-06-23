Radiohead release OKNOTOK, 20th anniversary reissue of OK Computer: Stream/download

Photo by Danny Clinch
Today, Radiohead celebrate the 20th anniversary of OK Computer with the release of a special deluxe reissue called OKNOTOK. Subscribers of Apple Music can stream it in full below.
Due out through XL Recordings, the collection is described as a “Radiohead completist’s dream.” Along with the album’s 12 original tracks, OKNOTOK comes with the added bonus material of eight B-sides and three (!) previously unreleased songs: “I Promise”, “Lift”, and “Man Of War”. All the audio on the reissue has been newly remastered from the original analogue tapes.
In an interview with Rolling Stone, the UK outfit offered up a detailed oral history on the making of OK Computer, including info on the mysterious cover artwork (whose true location was recently revealed!). Below is an excerpt about two tracks off the classic LP:
Thom Yorke on “Airbag”: “I was really frightened of cars back then, but ‘Airbag’ was almost the opposite of that. If you get into a crash or a potentially disastrous situation and walk away, you feel a thousand times more alive regardless of what that is. It’s more about that. I was also sort of experimenting with the way that Michael [Stipe] wrote lyrics where you’ve got this thing of semi-nonsense, but when you add them together, it has a cumulative expression of something.”
Nigel Godrich [longtime Radiohead producer] on “Paranoid Android”: “When we started at Canned Applause they would play the song linearly. Nothing really happened with the outro. It just spun and spun and it got very Deep Purple and went off. Then it was like, ‘We’re going to change sonically what happens in the middle, so it’s a jump.’ At the end, Thom came up with the whole thing about the delaying the band coming in. So the moment we think it should go up, he just goes around on the acoustic. I thought that was very clever.
OKNOTOK Artwork:
OKNOTOK Tracklist:
Disc 1:
01. Airbag
02. Paranoid Android
03. Subterranean Homesick Alien
04. Exit Music (For a Film)
05. Let Down
06. Karma Police
07. Fitter Happier
08. Electioneering
09. Climbing Up the Walls
10. No Surprises
11. Lucky
12 Tourist
Disc 2:
01. I Promise
02. Man of War
03. Lift
04. Lull
05. Meeting in the Aisle
06 Melatonin
07. A Reminder
08. Polyethylene (Parts 1 & 2)
09. Pearly
10. Palo Alto
11. How I Made Millions