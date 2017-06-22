Photo by Tom Sheehan

On June 23rd, Radiohead will reveal OKNOTOK, a special 20th anniversary reissue of their classic album OK Computer. In addition to the LP’s original tracks, there are eight B-sides and three (!) previously unreleased songs pulled from the vault. Fans have already had a peek at one of them, “I Promise”; now, a second has surfaced in “Man of War”.

(Read: The Top 50 Albums of 1997)

Guided by taut guitars and Thom Yorke’s sobering howl, it’s a tense and brooding number. According to setlists, Radiohead have performed the track live only sparingly — about 17 times in 1995 and then once in 2002.

Check it out below via its accompanying music video, directed by Colin Read. The eerie clip is about a man who is being followed day and night as he walks through a city.

Recently, Radiohead sat down with Rolling Stone for an extensive story documenting the making of OK Computer.