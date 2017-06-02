Photo by Danny Clinch
To celebrate the record’s 20th anniversary, Radiohead are releasing a deluxe reissue of their classic OK Computer. Dubbed OKNOTOK, the special edition will include a bonus disc featuring eight B-sides and three never-before-released songs. Today, the band has unleashed one of those previously unheard tracks, “I Promise”.
Radiohead played “I Promise” live during their 1996 tour behind OK Computer, but a studio version has never been available. The track premiered tonight on BBC Radio 6 by host Steve Lamacq, and you can stream it over at the BBC. You can also watch a live performance of the song below.
Also featuring the freshly unearthed tracks “Man of War” and “Lift”, OK Computer: OKNOTOK 1997-2017 is out June 23rd. Pre-orders are going on here.
OKNOTOK Tracklist:
Disc 1:
01. Airbag
02. Paranoid Android
03. Subterranean Homesick Alien
04. Exit Music (For a Film)
05. Let Down
06. Karma Police
07. Fitter Happier
08. Electioneering
09. Climbing Up the Walls
10. No Surprises
11. Lucky
12 Tourist
Disc 2:
01. I Promise
02. Man of War
03. Lift
04. Lull
05. Meeting in the Aisle
06 Melatonin
07. A Reminder
08. Polyethylene (Parts 1 & 2)
09. Pearly
10. Palo Alto
11. How I Made Millions