​​To celebrate the record’s 20th anniversary, Radiohead are releasing a deluxe reissue of their classic OK Computer. Dubbed OKNOTOK, the special edition will include a bonus disc featuring eight B-sides and three never-before-released songs. Today, the band has unleashed one of those previously unheard tracks, “I Promise”.

Radiohead played “I Promise” live during their 1996 tour behind OK Computer, but a studio version has never been available. The track premiered tonight on BBC Radio 6 by host Steve Lamacq, and you can stream it over at the BBC. You can also watch a live performance of the song below.

Also featuring the freshly unearthed tracks “Man of War” and “Lift”, OK Computer: OKNOTOK 1997-2017 is out June 23rd. Pre-orders are going on here.

OKNOTOK Tracklist:

Disc 1:

01. Airbag

02. Paranoid Android

03. Subterranean Homesick Alien

04. Exit Music (For a Film)

05. Let Down

06. Karma Police

07. Fitter Happier

08. Electioneering

09. Climbing Up the Walls

10. No Surprises

11. Lucky

12 Tourist

Disc 2:

01. I Promise

02. Man of War

03. Lift

04. Lull

05. Meeting in the Aisle

06 Melatonin

07. A Reminder

08. Polyethylene (Parts 1 & 2)

09. Pearly

10. Palo Alto

11. How I Made Millions