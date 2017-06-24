Radiohead’s Glastonbury setlist was absolutely perfect: Watch

Photo by Autumn Andel

20 years to the day of their Glastonbury debut, Radiohead made their glorious return to Worthy Farm on Friday night. Marking their four appearance at the UK festival, and first since a surprise gig in 2011, the band’s headlining set began a little after 9:30 p.m. local time and ran until close to midnight. It was truly a career-spanning performance, as the band played at least one song from each of their nine studio albums. Appropriately, OK Computer received the most love, with Radiohead revisiting seven tracks from the classic album celebrating its 20th anniversary this month.

After kicking off the show with “Daydreaming” and “Ful Stop”, from their latest LP, A Moon Shaped Pool, Radiohead reached back into their catalog with performances of “Airbag”, “Myxomatosis”, “Let Down”, and “Bodysnatchers”. The first encore included “No Surprises”, “Nude”, “2+2=5”, “Paranoid Android” and “Fake Plastic Trees”, before Radiohead took a second bow with “Lotus Flower”, “Creep”, and “Karma Police”.

By all accounts, it was the perfect set from one of music’s greatest bands at the world’s most acclaimed music festival. Watch pro-shot footage of the performance and see the full setlist below.

Setlist:

Daydreaming

Lucky

Ful Stop

Airbag

5 Step

Myxomatosis

Exit Music (For A Film)

Pyramid Song

Everything In It’s Right Place

Let Down

Bloom

Weird Fishes/Arpeggi

Idioteque

You And Whose Army?

There There

Bodysnatchers

Street Spirit

Encore 1

1No Surprises

Nude

2+2=5

Paranoid Android

Fake Plastic Trees

Encore 2

Lotus Flower

Creep

Karma Police