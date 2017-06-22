Radiohead’s OK Computer reissue is dedicated to Thom Yorke’s late wife, Dr. Rachel Owen

Thom Yorke’s 2015 separation from his longtime partner and mother of his children, Dr. Rachel Owen, had a major impact on the last Radiohead album, A Moon Shaped Pool. Unsurprisingly, her recent passing has also left its mark on the band, as they’ve dedicated their forthcoming 20th anniversary OK Computer reissue to the late doctor.

Someone running the Twitter fan-page @thmyork got their hands on an early copy of the reissue, entitled OKNOTOK 1997-2017, and posted a picture of the credits on the back. At the end is a note that reads, “this re-issue is dedicated to the memory of dr rachel owen 1968-2016 who died after a long and brave battle with cancer. we hope you are ok. thank you for listening.” See it below (via Stereogum).

OMFG THEY DEDICATED OKNOTOK 2 RACHEL :'(

OKNOTOK 1997-2017 is out this Friday, June 23rd. Tomorrow, Radiohead previously unveiled two previously unheard tracks in “Man of War” and “I Promise”.