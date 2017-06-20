Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood to perform as duo at Italian earthquake benefit

Photos by Heather Kaplan and Philip Cosores

Radiohead are coming up on the end of their scheduled 2017 tour dates. They’ll headline Glasonbury this weekend on their way towards their controversial July 19th gig in Israel. There’s nothing on the docket for the full band after that, but frontman Thom Yorke and guitarist Jonny Greenwood have now announced a rare duo performance in August.

The pair will appear at an August 20th benefit show at the open-air Sferisterio Stadium in Macerata, Italy. The concert will support restoration efforts following the recent devastating earthquakes in the country’s Le Marche region. A 6.2-magnitude quake hit the country last August, with aftershocks continuing for months after, making recovery efforts difficult.

Check Radiohead’s full schedule for the rest of the year below. A planned pair of shows at the UK’s Manchester Arena have been consolidated into one gig at the Emirates Old Trafford following the attack at the original venue last month.

Readiohead 2017 Tour Dates:

06/20 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena ^

06/23 – Pilton, UK @ Glasonbury Music Festival

06/28 – Gdynia, PL @ Open’er Festival

06/30 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

07/02 – Arras, FR @ Main Square Festival

07/04 – Manchester, UK @ Emirates Old Trafford ^&

07/07 – Glasgow, UK @ TRNSMT Festival

07/19 – Tel Aviv, IS @ Park Hayarkon #

08/20 – Macerta, IT @ Sferisterio *

^ = w/ Junun

# = w/ Dudu Tassa & The Kuwaitis

& = w/ Oliver Coates

* = Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood solo