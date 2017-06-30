Rick and Morty season 3 officially announced, trailer reveals Pickle Rick: Watch

Rick and Morty is headed for its darkest season ever. The cult Adult Swim TV series that follows the irreverent adventures of hapless young Morty and his mad scientist grandpa Rick made its all-too-brief return this past April 1st when the debut episode of season three aired and streamed on a loop. Now, the cartoon’s first new season in two years has been given a proper release date and a new trailer.

(Read: Rick and Morty’s Surprise Season 3 Premiere Asks Big Questions About Rick)

Adult Swim will begin airing new episodes of the show on July 30th at 11:30 PM EST. The 10-episode third season promises to be its most twisted yet. As the below trailer hints, fans will witness a Mad Max: Fury Road parody, a supergroup called the Vindicators, and Rick turning himself into Pickle Rick — which is, of course, way more intense than you’d imagine. It’s all summed up best by the final tagline: “Only a show this smart could be this stupid.”

Watch the preview below.