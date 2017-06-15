Tomorrow, Ride will complete their comeback by dropping Weather Diaries, their first album in 21 years. Ahead of its release, the shoegaze outfit has shared the music video for the standout track “All I Want”.

The video is directed by Jade Mortimer and juxtaposes the exhausting journey of a nondescript man with the band’s performance of the epic and soaring track. Although he’s doubled over from exhaustion halfway through the song, he still carries on. When the video concludes, he’s tumbling toward the ground and it’s unclear whether he makes it to his destination.

(Read: 10 Other Shoegaze Bands You Should Know)

In an interview with Noisey, Mortimer shares the concept behind the video: “On first hearing the track I pictured some kind of journey taking place, so I came up with a simple idea of this character on this journey,” she explains. “He’s running, from or to something, and he’s sweaty, tired, exhausted and in pain. Throughout the video his journey and performance heightens and intensifies. Capturing his emotion with the use of lighting and camera movement, I wanted it to build throughout the track from beginning to end.”

In support of Weather Diaries, the British group will spend the next few months on the road, including stops at festivals such as Pitchfork Paris and Glastonbury. Find their complete itinerary here.