After the lukewarm Drake collaboration “To the Max”, DJ Khaled has gone back to the well and returned with the latest single from his upcoming album Grateful. This time, he’s connected Rihanna and Bryson Tiller for the sexy “Wild Thoughts”.

The new song marks the first collaboration between the star R&B singers and samples Santana’s 1999 smash hit “Maria Maria”. Rihanna does the majority of the heavy lifting on the summer banger, handling chorus duties and the first two verses. “When I get like this I can’t be around you/ I’m too lit to dim down a notch/ ‘Cause I could name some thangs that I’m gon’ do,” she sings seductively.

The video, meanwhile, is directed by Colin Tilley and finds Rihanna and DJ Khaled participating in an outdoor Carribean dance party. Tiller mostly watches the action from above until it’s time to perform his verse. At the end, Khaled steals the spotlight with some fancy dance moves. Watch above.

Prior to “Wild Thoughts” and “To The Max”, DJ Khaled previously released the Beyoncé and Jay Z collaboration “Shining” and the all-star posse cut, “I’m the One” featuring Chance the Rapper, Justin Bieber, Quavo of Migos, and Lil Wayne. Grateful is out June 23rd.