Photo by Matt Barnes

Although rising indie folk artist Mappe Of is the moniker of just one elusive man, his songwriting channels the lives of many different characters. On his forthcoming debut album, A Northern Star, A Perfect Stone, there are tales of a wandering German vagabond, an elderly man grappling with mental disease, and a young boy who takes up arson and betrays his family. They are all disparate identities, but find common ground in their past and present emotional turmoil and the messy relationships they keep with others.

Mappe Of previously offered a peek into this personal and imaginative storybook with promising singles “Cavern’s Dark” and “Nimbin”. Today, he’s unveiled another preview in “Peaceful Ghosts”, a song that, as its title hints, at times provides a sense of comfort but also a longing for yesteryear. “You came to hold me in the dark,” Mappe Of sings, retelling an encounter with spectral beings. The track’s ambience immediately calls to mind the elegiac, near-heartbreak delicacy of acts like Bon Iver, Iron & Wine, and the now-defunct Australian outfit The Middle East.

“This one was born out of an event of immense physical weakness,” Mappe Of explains to Consequence of Sound. “I recall the distinct image of shadows of close friends on my open bedroom door. That image triggered reflection on these moments that are so indicative of a friendship, these unforeseen trials that strip away the surface of a relationship and put the truth on display. In this case, it showed me something beautiful, something that felt fragile and innocent, and something I feel the need to protect.”

Hear it below.

A Northern Star, A Perfect Stone arrives July 28th through Paper Bag Records. Pre-order it here.

A Northern Star, A Perfect Stone Album Artwork:

A Northern Star, A Perfect Stone Tracklist:

01. Cavern’s Dark

02. Nimbin

03. Kaepora

04. I. Scathefire

05. Carbon’s Scores and Smoke

06. Unfound

07. II. Leaftail

08. Ruin

09. Peaceful Ghosts

10. III. Cerulean