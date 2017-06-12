Menu
News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music and Film Headlines

Robin Pecknold teases title of fourth Fleet Foxes album

Could the follow-up to Crack-Up be coming sooner than we'd thought?

by
on June 12, 2017, 10:17am
0 comments

Fleet Foxes return with their new album, Crack-Up, this Friday, June 16th. Five days isn’t a long time to wait considering there’s been six years since their last release, Helplessness Blues. It now seems fans won’t have to be as patient for the band’s fourth album, however, as frontman Robin Pecknold has just teased that a follow-up to Crack-Up is coming sooner than you’d think.

Pecknold posted an image of the word “GIOIA” on Instagram with the simple, cryptic caption, “Lp4 ✌🏼.” The obvious way to interpret this is that Fleet Foxes have a record called Gioia ready to drop after Crack-Up. Or perhaps Pecknold is just being a troll and pulling fans’ tails. Or maybe, just maybe, we’ll see two new Fleet Foxes albums drop simultaneously on June 16th. But will Gioia pick up where Crack-Up ends, as Crack-Up does with Helplessness Blues? So many questions!

Lp4 ✌🏼

A post shared by Robin Pecknold (@robinpecknold) on

Whatever Gioia ends up being (or not being), you can stream Crack-Up in its entirety here

Previous Story
The Weeknd’s new video for “Secrets” makes the library look very sexy — watch
Next Story
The Pains of Being Pure at Heart channel ’80s dance pop with new single “When I Dance With You” — listen
No comments
More Stories