Rock am Ring Festival evacuated following terror threat

Upwards of 80,000 attendees of Germany’s Rock am Ring Festival were evacuated Friday “due to concrete indications of a possible terrorist threat,” according to BBC.

Organizers of Rock am Ring are currently meeting with police with the hope of resuming the festival on Saturday, according to a statement posted to Facebook. Due to the evacuation, Rammstein’s headlining performance was canceled.

In light of the bombing outside Manchester Arena last month, some 1,200 additional security personnel were already on hand at Rock am Ring, BBC reports.

Rock am Ring takes place annually in Nuerburg, Germany. Other performers this year include System of a Down, Liam Gallagher, Prophets of Rage, Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, and Bastille, among others.