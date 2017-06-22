Rocko’s Modern Life TV movie gets title, original series cast to return

You know, Spunky, nostalgia reboots can be very dangerous reboots, but we’re still pretty excited for Nickelodeon’s latest. The network is prepping a Rocko’s Modern Life one-hour TV movie for 2018, and the animated special has just been given a title and a full cast breakdown.

EW reports that the one-off special will be dubbed Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling. Amazingly, the entire original cast is returning 22 years after the series ended its four-season run. Carlos Alazraqui will voice Rocko, Spunky, and Leon; Tom Kenny returns as Heffer, Chuck, Really Really Big Man; Mr. Lawrence, a.k.a. Doug Lawrence, will revive Filburt Turtle; Charlie Adler will play Ed and Bev Bighead, Mr. Dupette, Grandpa Wolfe, and Mrs. Fathead; Linda Wallem will lend her talents to Aunt Gretchen and Dr. Hutchinson; Jill Talley will voice Nosey; and executive producer, writer, and series creator Joe Murray will bring Ralph to life. Also joining the voice cast will be Steve Little (Adventure Time) and Cosmo Segurson.

Nickeloden says that Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling will find the gang returning to modern Earth after being stranded in space since 1996. “Rocko has trouble accepting this 21st century modern life, while Heffer and Filburt embrace every aspect of new technology, social media and the endless diversity of food trucks,” goes the synopsis. “Rocko whole-heartedly believes that his nostalgia for the past can save him from the tortures of the modern world.”

The cartoon wallaby isn’t Nick’s only attempt to save us all with animated nostalgia. Hey Arnold!: The Jungle Movie is set for a fall debut, while another special featuring Invader Zim is also in the works.