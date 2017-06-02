Roger Waters returns with first solo album in 25 years, Is This the Life We Really Want?: Stream/download

Photo by Ben Kaye

Today, Roger Waters has finally returned with his first new solo album in 25 years, Is This the Life We Really Want?. Apple Music and Spotify subscribers can stream it in full down below.

The 12-track LP was recorded with Radiohead’s go-to producer, Nigel Godrich, who also contributed sound collages, keyboards, and guitar work to the album. Other collaborators included Atoms For Peace drummer Joey Waronker and Brooklyn indie pop band Lucius.

(Read: Pink Floyd’s 10 Best Deep Cuts)

Waters’ return comes at a particularly appropriate time given the current state of political affairs. During live shows, the Pink Floyd co-founder hasn’t been shy about his opinion of the current US president, eviscerating Donald Trump during performances of “Pigs” on more than one occasion. He even approved plans to float pigs in front of Trump Tower.

Following suit, Is This the Life We Really Want? is described as “a clearly stated ‘fuck you’ to Donald Trump and anyone who profits from human suffering” by our very own Cap Blackard in his review of the album.

Is This the Life We Really Want? Artwork:

Is This the Life We Really Want? Tracklist:

01. When We Were Young

02. Déjà Vu

03. The Last Refugee

04. Picture That

05. Broken Bones

06. Is This the Life We Really Want?

07. Bird in a Gale

08. The Most Beautiful Girl

09. Smell the Roses

10. Wait for Her

11. Oceans Apart

12. Part of Me Died

Waters recently kicked off his massive Us + Them North American tour. He recently announced six new dates, including third shows at Chicago’s United Center, Philadelphia’s Well Fargo Center, and Toronto’s Air Canada Center, plus second shows Washington, DC’s Verizon Center and Vancouver’s Rogers Arena, and a new show in Buffalo at KeyBank Center.

Roger Waters 2017 Tour Dates:

06/01 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

06/03 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

06/04 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

06/07 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose

06/10 – Oakland, CA@ Oracle Arena

06/12 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

06/14 – Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena

06/16 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

06/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

06/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

06/24 – Seattle, WA @ Tacoma Dome

06/25 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

06/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

07/01 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

07/03 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

07/06 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

07/08 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

07/11 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

07/13 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena

07/16 – Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Center

07/18 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum

07/20 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

07/22 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

07/23 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

07/26 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

07/28 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

07/29 – Milwaukee, WI @ Bradley Center

08/02 – Detroit, MI @ The Palace of Auburn Hills

08/04 – Washington, DC @ Verizon Center

08/05 – Washington, DC @ Verizon Center

08/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

08/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

08/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

08/13 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

09/07 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

09/09 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

09/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

09/12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

09/15 – Uniondale, NY @ Nassau Coliseum

09/16 – Uniondale, NY @ Nassau Coliseum

09/19 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

09/21 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena

09/23 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center

09/24 – Hartford, CT @ XL Center

09/27 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

09/28 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

10/02 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

10/03 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

10/06 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre

10/07 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre

10/10 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

10/13 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

10/16 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

10/17 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

10/22 – Winnipeg, MB @ MTS Centre

10/24 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

10/28 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

10/29 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena