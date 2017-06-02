Roger Waters returns with first solo album in 25 years, Is This the Life We Really Want?: Stream/download

Photo by Ben Kaye
Today, Roger Waters has finally returned with his first new solo album in 25 years, Is This the Life We Really Want?. Apple Music and Spotify subscribers can stream it in full down below.
The 12-track LP was recorded with Radiohead’s go-to producer, Nigel Godrich, who also contributed sound collages, keyboards, and guitar work to the album. Other collaborators included Atoms For Peace drummer Joey Waronker and Brooklyn indie pop band Lucius.
Waters’ return comes at a particularly appropriate time given the current state of political affairs. During live shows, the Pink Floyd co-founder hasn’t been shy about his opinion of the current US president, eviscerating Donald Trump during performances of “Pigs” on more than one occasion. He even approved plans to float pigs in front of Trump Tower.
Following suit, Is This the Life We Really Want? is described as “a clearly stated ‘fuck you’ to Donald Trump and anyone who profits from human suffering” by our very own Cap Blackard in his review of the album.
Is This the Life We Really Want? Artwork:
Is This the Life We Really Want? Tracklist:
01. When We Were Young
02. Déjà Vu
03. The Last Refugee
04. Picture That
05. Broken Bones
06. Is This the Life We Really Want?
07. Bird in a Gale
08. The Most Beautiful Girl
09. Smell the Roses
10. Wait for Her
11. Oceans Apart
12. Part of Me Died
Waters recently kicked off his massive Us + Them North American tour. He recently announced six new dates, including third shows at Chicago’s United Center, Philadelphia’s Well Fargo Center, and Toronto’s Air Canada Center, plus second shows Washington, DC’s Verizon Center and Vancouver’s Rogers Arena, and a new show in Buffalo at KeyBank Center.
Roger Waters 2017 Tour Dates:
06/01 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
06/03 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
06/04 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
06/07 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose
06/10 – Oakland, CA@ Oracle Arena
06/12 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
06/14 – Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena
06/16 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
06/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center
06/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center
06/24 – Seattle, WA @ Tacoma Dome
06/25 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
06/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center
07/01 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
07/03 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
07/06 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
07/08 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
07/11 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
07/13 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena
07/16 – Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Center
07/18 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum
07/20 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
07/22 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
07/23 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
07/26 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
07/28 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
07/29 – Milwaukee, WI @ Bradley Center
08/02 – Detroit, MI @ The Palace of Auburn Hills
08/04 – Washington, DC @ Verizon Center
08/05 – Washington, DC @ Verizon Center
08/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
08/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
08/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
08/13 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
09/07 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
09/09 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
09/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
09/12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
09/15 – Uniondale, NY @ Nassau Coliseum
09/16 – Uniondale, NY @ Nassau Coliseum
09/19 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
09/21 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena
09/23 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center
09/24 – Hartford, CT @ XL Center
09/27 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
09/28 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
10/02 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
10/03 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
10/06 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre
10/07 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre
10/10 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre
10/13 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
10/16 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
10/17 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
10/22 – Winnipeg, MB @ MTS Centre
10/24 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
10/28 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
10/29 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena