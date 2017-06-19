Menu
Roger Waters’ new album blocked from release in Italy over alleged copyright infringement

The cover for Is This The Life We Really Want? bears a strong resemblance to the work of Italian artist Emilio Isgrò

on June 19, 2017, 11:25am
Earlier this month, Roger Waters returned with his first solo album in 25 years, Is This the Life We Really Want?. Fans in Italy may have a hard time getting their hands on a copy of the album, however.

As Rockol points out, the Tribunal of Milan has blocked all sales of the record, both physical and digital, due to copyright infringement concerns. The dispute centers on the artwork for Is This The Life We Really Want?, which bears a strong resemblance to the conceptual work of Emilio Isgrò, an Italian artist famous for his usage of the “erasure technique” as seen below.

(Read: 10 Famous Instances of Alleged Music Plagiarism

“It’s a blatant plagiarism of my works,” Isgrò commented, suggesting he intends to see these allegations through. Columbia/Sony, the Pink Floyd rocker’s label, will have the opportunity to appeal the governmental block during a hearing set for June 27th.

waters isgrocc80 plagiarism Roger Waters new album blocked from release in Italy over alleged copyright infringement

