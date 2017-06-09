Next week sees Royal Blood drop their sophomore album, How Did We Get So Dark?. Last night, the British duo returned to late night to promote the anticipated release. In the middle of their massive summer tour, the rockers stopped by Seth Meyers for a performance of “Lights Out”.

It’s always impressive watching what Mike Kerr can pull off with his bass guitar, and he brought it again on Late Night. Still, there’s nothing better than seeing Ben Thatcher dressed like a mid-’80s rapper bashing away at his drums. Watch the performance up above.

How Did We Get So Dark? is out June 16th. Royal Blood have a heavy tour supporting the release, including scheduled festival appearances at Bonnaroo, Outside Lands, and WayHome in Ontario. Find their full schedule here, and watch their Bonnaroo performance live on Sunday, June 11th at 5:45 CST here.