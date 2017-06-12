Run the Jewels announce new fall tour dates

Photo by Philip Cosores
Run the Jewels have spent much of the year out on the road supporting their latest album, RTJ3. The rap duo has a number of festival dates still to come this summer, including appearances at Louisville’s Forecastle Festival, Chicago’s Lollapalooza, Montreal’s Osheaga Music Festival, and England’s iconic Glastonbury Festival. Don’t expect them to slow down once the season is over, however, as they’ve just revealed a slew of new fall tour dates.
A handful of US shows are included on the updated itinerary, including stops in Knoxville, Asheville, New Orleans, and Las Vegas. All those dates will feature support rom Denzel Curry and Cuz Lightyear, while Danny Brown will accompany RTJ on a November run of EU gigs. Find their complete schedule below.
Run the Jewels 2017 Tour Dates:
06/16 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival
06/24 – Pilton, UK @ Glastonbury Festival
07/14-16 – Louisville, KY @ Forecastle Festival
07/15-16 – Birmingham, AL @ Sloss Music & Arts Festival
07/21 – Seattle, WA @ Capitol Hill Block Party
07/22 – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
07/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ FYF Fest
07/29 – Detroit, MI @ Mo Pop Festival
08/04 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
08/04-06 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Music Festival
08/11-13 – Somerset, WI @ Summer Set Music Festival
08/12-13 – Baltimore, MD @ Moonrise Festival
08/19 – Omaha, NE @ Maha Music Festival
08/24 – Glasgow, UK @ Bellahouston Park *
09/01 – Laois, IE @ Electric Picnic
09/02-03 – Philadelphia, PA @ Made in America Festival
09/07-10 – Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Music Festival
09/08-10 – St. Louis, MO @ LouFest
09/15 – New York, NY @ Meadows Music & Arts Festival
10/06-08 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Festival
10/10 – Knoxville, TN @ Mill & Mine ^
10/11 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel ^
10/13 – New Orleans, LA @ The Joy Theatre ^
10/13-15 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Festival
10/18 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom ^
10/20 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl ^
10/21 – Sacramento, CA @ Monster Energy Aftershock Festival
10/22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Lost Lake Festival
10/31 – Stockholm, SE @ Annexet #
11/02 – Copenhagen, DK @ Tap 1 #
11/04 – Paris, FR @ Pitchfork Festival Paris
11/06 – Brussels, BE @ AB Hall #
11/07 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live #
11/09 – Manchester, UK @ Victoria Warehouse #
11/11 – London, UK @ O2 Brixton Academy #
11/14 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy 1 #
11/16 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy 1 #
* = w/ Danny Brown and Eminem
^ = w/ Denzel Curry and Cuz Lightyear
# = w/ Danny Brown