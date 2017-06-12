Run the Jewels announce new fall tour dates

Photo by ​Philip Cosores​

Run the Jewels have spent much of the year out on the road supporting their latest album, RTJ3. The rap duo has a number of festival dates still to come this summer, including appearances at Louisville’s Forecastle Festival, Chicago’s Lollapalooza, Montreal’s Osheaga Music Festival, and England’s iconic Glastonbury Festival. Don’t expect them to slow down once the season is over, however, as they’ve just revealed a slew of new fall tour dates.

A handful of US shows are included on the updated itinerary, including stops in Knoxville, Asheville, New Orleans, and Las Vegas. All those dates will feature support rom Denzel Curry and Cuz Lightyear, while Danny Brown will accompany RTJ on a November run of EU gigs. Find their complete schedule below.

Run the Jewels 2017 Tour Dates:

06/16 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival

06/24 – Pilton, UK @ Glastonbury Festival

07/14-16 – Louisville, KY @ Forecastle Festival

07/15-16 – Birmingham, AL @ Sloss Music & Arts Festival

07/21 – Seattle, WA @ Capitol Hill Block Party

07/22 – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

07/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ FYF Fest

07/29 – Detroit, MI @ Mo Pop Festival

08/04 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

08/04-06 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Music Festival

08/11-13 – Somerset, WI @ Summer Set Music Festival

08/12-13 – Baltimore, MD @ Moonrise Festival

08/19 – Omaha, NE @ Maha Music Festival

08/24 – Glasgow, UK @ Bellahouston Park *

09/01 – Laois, IE @ Electric Picnic

09/02-03 – Philadelphia, PA @ Made in America Festival

09/07-10 – Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Music Festival

09/08-10 – St. Louis, MO @ LouFest

09/15 – New York, NY @ Meadows Music & Arts Festival

10/06-08 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Festival

10/10 – Knoxville, TN @ Mill & Mine ^

10/11 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel ^

10/13 – New Orleans, LA @ The Joy Theatre ^

10/13-15 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Festival

10/18 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom ^

10/20 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl ^

10/21 – Sacramento, CA @ Monster Energy Aftershock Festival

10/22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Lost Lake Festival

10/31 – Stockholm, SE @ Annexet #

11/02 – Copenhagen, DK @ Tap 1 #

11/04 – Paris, FR @ Pitchfork Festival Paris

11/06 – Brussels, BE @ AB Hall #

11/07 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live #

11/09 – Manchester, UK @ Victoria Warehouse #

11/11 – London, UK @ O2 Brixton Academy #

11/14 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy 1 #

11/16 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy 1 #

* = w/ Danny Brown and Eminem

^ = w/ Denzel Curry and Cuz Lightyear

# = w/ Danny Brown