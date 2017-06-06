Last month, Ryan Adams played both Corden and Colbert in support of his latest album, Prisoner, and its subsequent 17-track collection of B-sides. Showing no signs of stopping, the singer-songwriter delivered yet another TV performance on Monday, this time on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Adams rolled out LP highlight “Doomsday”, and you can catch the replay above.

(Read: The 25 Most Anticipated Tours of Summer 2017)

Adams is also one of the many artists who have paid tribute to Chris Cornell in the wake of the Soundgarden singer’s death last month. Revisit his touching performance of “Black Hole Sun” here.