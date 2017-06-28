San Francisco’s Treasure Island Music Festival on hiatus until 2018

Photo by Philip Cosores

San Francisco’s annual Treasure Island Music Festival will not take place in 2017. Instead, the plan is for it to return in 2018, but at a different location.

A redevelopment project at the city’s Treasure Island Park has forced the namesake festival to search for a new home in the Bay Area, according to SF Gate. Despite this, organizers don’t intend to rebrand the festival.

“Although the event will no longer be held on Treasure Island, there are no plans to change the festival’s name, if for no other reason than to pay homage to the historic little island that was home to the event for a decade, from unforgettable sets on the two main stages to surprise collaborations and pop-up performances, all of which were set against one of the most amazing festival backdrops in the world,” a statement reads.

More details will be announced in the coming months.