Sebadoh’s Jason Loewenstein shares new solo album, Spooky Action: Stream

Sebadoh helped pioneer the sound of lo-fi indie in the early ’90s, and guitarist Jason Loewenstein has been part of that work since he joined in 1989. But sometimes being part of a groundbreaking band isn’t enough of an outlet, which led Loewenstein to release his solo album III in 1991. 15 years later, the singer-songwriter is back with another solo effort, Spooky Action.
Due out on June 16th, via Joyful Noise Recordings, Loewenstein recorded and produced Spooky Action entirely on his own. The result is 13 tracks of blistering, steady indie rock that proves even a legend can still pull out some new tricks.
“I need to make a solo record every 15 years or so, it helps keep me limber,” Loewenstein tells Consequence of Sound. “If you like music, you’re gonna love this record.”
We couldn’t have put it any more concisely ourselves. Ahead of the album’s official release, the entire thing is streaming in full below.
Spooky Action Album Art:
Spooky Action Tracklist:
01. Intro
02. The One
03. Navigate
04. Machinery
05. Correction
06. Dead
07. Sunset One
08. New Rocker
09. Superstitious
10. The Fuck Out
11. Hey Hey
12. Fall Into a Line
13. Light The Room