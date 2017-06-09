Sebadoh’s Jason Loewenstein shares new solo album, Spooky Action: Stream

Sebadoh helped pioneer the sound of lo-fi indie in the early ’90s, and guitarist Jason Loewenstein has been part of that work since he joined in 1989. But sometimes being part of a groundbreaking band isn’t enough of an outlet, which led Loewenstein to release his solo album III in 1991. 15 years later, the singer-songwriter is back with another solo effort, Spooky Action.

Due out on June 16th, via Joyful Noise Recordings, Loewenstein recorded and produced Spooky Action entirely on his own. The result is 13 tracks of blistering, steady indie rock that proves even a legend can still pull out some new tricks.

“I need to make a solo record every 15 years or so, it helps keep me limber,” Loewenstein tells Consequence of Sound. “If you like music, you’re gonna love this record.”

We couldn’t have put it any more concisely ourselves. Ahead of the album’s official release, the entire thing is streaming in full below.

Spooky Action Album Art:

Spooky Action Tracklist:

01. Intro

02. The One

03. Navigate

04. Machinery

05. Correction

06. Dead

07. Sunset One

08. New Rocker

09. Superstitious

10. The Fuck Out

11. Hey Hey

12. Fall Into a Line

13. Light The Room