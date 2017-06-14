One of the best songs of the year now has its own equally cool music video. “Bad Liar”, the new Selena Gomez single that samples Talking Heads‘ “Psycho Killer”, has received the visual treatment courtesy of Jesse Peretz, co-founder of The Lemonheads and director of such TV shows as Girls and New Girl.

In the clip, Gomez plays a handful of different roles, including that of a high school student, her mother, and even her basketball coach. There are a lot of different perspectives and facades shown here, tying in with the “Bad Liar” theme. Toward the end, the pop singer teases a forthcoming project called “Fetish”. Check it out above.

Previously, Talking Heads mastermind David Byrne expressed his delight over the song.