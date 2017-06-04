When Rage Against the Machine first broke up in 2000, Tom Morello, Tim Commerford, and Brad Wilk recruited Chris Cornell to sing in their new band Audioslave. In the wake of Cornell’s death, the trio performed an instrumental version of Audioslave’s “Like a Stone” in tribute. They did it again at this weekend’s Rock im Park Festival in Germany where they were performing as Prophets of Rage. This time, they were joined by System of a Down frontman Serj Tankian who provided vocals. Watch fan-shot footage above.

Prior to his death, Cornell collaborated with Tanakian on music for the film The Promise. The soundtrack’s title track was played during Cornell’s funeral.