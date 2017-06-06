Photo by​ Nina Corcoran

​​Shabazz Palaces are set to release a pair of companion albums, Quazarz: Born on a Gangster Star and Quazarz vs. The Jealous Machines, on July 14th via Sub Pop. The two concept records together tell the story of their namesake character, an alien being sent to “Amurderca to chronicle and explore as a musical emissary.” Today, the Seattle duo have shared another new listen at the latter record, “Julian’s Dream (ode to a bad)”.

Featuring The Shotgun Shot, the track is hypnotic cut of echoing vocals and pulsing rhythms. It finds the concept album’s protagonist ruminating about his favorite fruits (“Nectarines/ It’s a safe bet/ Kiwis/ When’s the taste test?/ Pineapple/ Make my tongue wet/ Starfruit/ Till there’s none left”). A press release includes an excerpt from a fictional epic about Quazarz’s time here on Earth:

“…And Quazarz asked of Jules ‘Voz Brillo to exalt

and raise a joy cry with on this beat;

And Jules said “I shall” and did so, and in his heart,

he bade Quazarz well.

And for Shabazz, he laid up a crown of light, ‘beyond’ was his ascending refrain, and it was icy;

Alas, Quazarz waking lucid inside a Jules diamond dream, pondered deeply the celestial humectation of his most favorite fruit.

And an “ode to a bad” is born.

– An excerpt from The Quazarian Sagas Volume 4: The Wisdoms; Date unknown.”

Take a listen to the song below.

“Julian’s Dream (ode to a bad)” Single Artwork:

Shabazz Palaces 2017 Tour Dates:

07/13 – Granite Falls, WA @ Cascadia Festival

08/16 – Portland, OR @ The Star Theater *

08/18 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall *

08/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theatre *

08/20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom *

08/21 – El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow *

08/23 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk (Outdoor Stage) *

08/24 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada *

08/25 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Spanish Moon *

08/26 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West *

08/27 – Charleston, SC @ Music Farm *

08/28 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle *

08/30 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups *

08/31 – Detroit, MI @ El Club *

09/01 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace *

09/02 – Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmount *

09/03 – Quebec City, QC @ Le Cercle *

09/05 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair *

09/06 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw *

09/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *

09/08 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat *

0909 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar *

09/11 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle Tavern & Music Hall

09/15-17 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest

10/09-12 – Utrecht, NL @ Le Guess Who? Festival

* = w/ Porter Ray