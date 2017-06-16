Twenty years after she changed the country genre with Come On Over, Shania Twain is ready for a proper comeback with her fifth studio album, Now, due out September 29th via Mercury Nashville. Produced by Matthew Koma, the forthcoming album has been a long time coming, seeing how her last record — 2002’s Up! — dropped some 15 years ago.

The album spans 16 tracks and while there’s no official tracklist yet, there is a new single. It’s called “Life’s About to Get Good” and drops Twain right on to the dance floors of Summer 2017. Seeing how Koma’s worked and collaborated with the likes of Hardwell, Alesso, and Tiësto, it’s not surprising to hear Twain sounding so repetitive and poppy.

Take a listen above before you hear it on your next trip to CVS. Odds are this one’s going to be a huge hit for Twain, which goes right along with her #SummerofShania hashtag she’s been sharing on her various socials. That’s all fine and cool, Shania, but how about some more headlining gigs? Stagecoach feels like a year ago already.

We’ll see how the rest pans out come September.