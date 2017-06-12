The revival of Twin Peaks has been jam packed with cameos from the music world: Chromatics, Au Revoir Simone, and the Cactus Blossoms have all appeared at the landmark Bang Bang Bar throughout the early part of the season. On last night’s sixth episode, Sharon Van Etten took the fictional stage to perform her Are We There? track “Tarifa”. Watch the clip above, or replay the entire episode via Hulu. Also be sure to read our Kelly McClure’s full recap.

(Read: Recapping Twin Peaks: The Return: Part 6)

Though nothing is confirmed, it would seem likely that Van Etten will appear on one of the two official Twin Peaks limited event series soundtracks. She’ll also be performing at David Lynch’s second Festival of Disruption, taking place October 14th-15th at the Ace Hotel in Los Angeles. Other artist on the bill include Bon Iver, TV on the Radio, The Kills, Moby, and Laura Marling.