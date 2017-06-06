Photo by Marie Lin

When Sheer Mag announced their debut LP, Need to Feel Your Love, last month, they shared “Just Can’t Get Enough”, a sweet, yearning track that, despite sporting some killer riffs, is probably the closest thing to a ballad you’re likely to get from the Philly rockers. They’ve cranked the amps up a few notches for the album’s title track, which finds a soul-infused ’70s-style guitar riff underscoring Tina Halladay’s sneering, distorted vocals. Listen to it above.

In a statement, Halladay describes the song as “when you get to the point of a romantic relationship and you feel as if you have done everything to give that person a chance to make the most out of it and you are at the breaking point and you NEED them to do something more, even if you don’t exactly know that is.”

Sheer Mag have also announced a North American tour behind the album, which features dates with Haram, Lost Balloons, Flesh World, and Tony Molina. Check out the full itinerary below.

