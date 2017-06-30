Sheer Mag share video for new single “Suffer Me”: Watch

Sheer Mag announced back in May that they’d be dropping their debut full-length, Need to Feel Your Love, on July 14th (via Wilsuns Recording Company). After previewing both the title track and lead single “Just Can’t Get Enough”, the Philadelphia outfit has now released another sample of the album in “Suffer Me”.

A classic folk tale that sounds like it was written by a ’70s rock group, “Suffer Me” was written by guitarist Matt Palmer after he read Fun Home by Alison Bechdel. The novel follows a young woman coming to terms with her sexual identity and learning about the infamous Stonewall Riots of 1969 in the process. This was also Palmer’s first encounter with the story of violent demonstrations that changed the face of LGBTQ politics in the US. “I was inspired by the audacity of the resistance mounted at Stonewall and felt like it was a story worth commemorating with the sort of ‘topical’ folk song that would have been popular in Greenwich Village in 1969,” Palmer said in a statement.

Take a listen via the Philip Steiger-directed video above, which perfectly captures Sheer Mag’s lo-fi, throwback aesthetic.