Sia photo by Philip Cosores

Sia is using her considerable pop might to help end the battle with HIV. All proceeds from her new single, “Free Me”, will go to benefit the #endHIV campaign. Created in collaboration with the Abzyme Research Foundation, the campaign is helping fund a promising vaccine for FDA approval and a human clinical trial.

Available today, the song is a stirring ballad filled with full orchestral compositions and Sia’s emotional vocals. “Free me, free me/ from this pain I’ve been running from,” she calls out on the heart-rending chorus. “I’m tired and I’m free falling/ Free me, free me/ from this shame I’ve been running from/ I’m lost and I am calling you.”

Helping add some celebrity shine to Sia’s efforts, the “Free Me” video features Zoe Saldana and Julianne Moore. Moore narrates the Blake Martin-directed clip, which finds Saldana playing an expecting mother who receives an HIV diagnosis. As she listens to the doctor’s advice, her mind snaps to an interpretive dance choreographed by longtime Sia collaborator Ryan Heffington. There, she witnesses the battle for her own health through a dance number typical of Sia’s brand of drama. Watch it up above.