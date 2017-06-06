Photo by Lior Phillips

In April, Sigur Rós played three nights at the Walt Disney Concert Hall with the LA Philharmonic, during which the Icelandic artists would feature new arrangements from the likes of Dan Deacon, Nico Muhly, Owen Pallett, as well as film scorer David Lang and composer Anna Meredith, among others.

Now, a full recording of the April 14th has been released, featuring newly edited and mixed audio. Watch it above, preferably while indulging in some of the band’s Sigurberry Gumdrops.

This December, Sigur Rós’ will launch its inaugural Norður og Niður arts festival in Reykjavik.