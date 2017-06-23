Photo by ​Heather Kaplan

When the tracklist for the Baby Driver soundtrack was revealed, one thing that caught our attention was the inclusion of new music from Sky Ferreira. The singer/model/actress has a part in the movie as Baby’s mom, but it’s almost more exciting the hear her fresh material. Now, her contribution to the OST has been revealed, and it turns out it’s a cover of The Commodores‘ classic “Easy”.

Though the track may not be original, it is the first solo song we’ve gotten from Ferreira in quite some time. Her take on “Easy” is, perhaps unsurprisingly, smoky and sultry. It burns slow like candle, romantic even as it gives the feeling of discontentment. Take a listen below via the album’s full soundtrack.

Last we heard, Ferreira’s long-awaited sophomore effort was called Masochism, though that well could have changed in the year since it was meant to be released. As for the Baby Driver soundtrack, that’s out today and features the previous single featuring Danger Mouse, Big Boi, and Run the Jewels “Chase Me”.

Music From The Motion Picture Baby Driver Tracklist:

01. Jon Spencer Blues Explosion – “Bellbottoms”

02. Bob & Earl – “Harlem Shuffle”

03. Jonathan Richman & The Modern Lovers – “Egyptian Reggae”

04. Googie Rene – “Smokey Joe’s La La”

05. The Beach Boys – “Let’s Go Away For Awhile”

06. Carla Thomas – “B-A-B-Y”

07. Kashmere Stage Band – “Kashmere”

08. Dave Brubeck – “Unsquare Dance”

09. The Damned – “Neat Neat Neat”

10. The Commodores – “Easy (Single Version)”

11. T. Rex – “Debora”

12. Beck – “Debra”

13. Incredible Bongo Band – “Bongolia”

14. The Detroit Emeralds – “Baby Let Me Take You (in My Arms)”

15. Alexis Korner – “Early In The Morning”

16. David McCallum – “The Edge”

17. Martha Reeves & The Vandellas – “Nowhere To Run”

18. The Button Down Brass – “Tequila”

19. Sam & Dave – “When Something Is Wrong With My Baby”

20. Brenda Holloway – “Every Little Bit Hurts”

21. Blur – “Intermission”

22. Focus – “Hocus Pocus (Original Single Version)”

23. Golden Earring – “Radar Love (1973 Single Edit)”

24. Barry White – “Never, Never Gone Give Ya Up”

25. Young MC – “Know How”

26. Queen – “Brighton Rock”

27. Sky Ferreira – “Easy”

28. Simon & Garfunkel – “Baby Driver”

29. Kid Koala – “Was He Slow (Credit Roll Version)”

30. Danger Mouse (feat. Run The Jewels and Big Boi) – “Chase Me”