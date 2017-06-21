Slipknot’s Corey Taylor hits back: Chad Kroeger’s face looks “like a foot”

The Great War of 2002 2017 continues… Slipknot/Stone Stour frontman Corey Taylor has clapped back at Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger. In case you’ve missed the week’s best story, Kroger described Slipknot as a “gimmick” and Stone Sour as “Nickelback Lite” after an interviewer brought up Taylor’s versatility. Taylor initially responded by retweeting a fan who wrote, “It’s still better not 2 respond and just never listen to Nickelback.” Now, Taylor has delivered a more direct (and vicious) responsive in an interview with Arizona radio station KUPD.

“I don’t know what the hell planet he’s living on,” Taylor responded when asked about Kroeger’s comments. “Apparently it’s Planet Kroeger, and there must be good weed there, ’cause he’s an idiot… I was so cued up to say some stuff about him, and then I just started reading all the comments online. I don’t have to say a damn thing. He is not a liked person.”

Taylor said he was especially irked by Kroeger’s comments calling Slipknot’s masks a “gimmick.” “You can run your mouth all you want. All I know is I’ve been voted ‘Sexiest Dude In Rock’ wearing a mask,” Taylor boasted. “You’ve been voted ‘Ugliest Dude In Rock’ twice without one. Stick that up your ass.”

Taylor went on to note that he’s “cool” with everyone else in the band. “It’s just ‘Face Like A Foot’ who I can’t really hang out with. He’s got a face like a foot. Am I wrong?… See, that’s the hard thing: I can’t even say anything about the band Nickelback, because none of them have an issue with us. It’s him. So, dude, curl up in bed with your Hello Kitty pillow and shut up.”

Check out Taylor’s full comments below.