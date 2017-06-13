Menu
News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music and Film Headlines

Slowdive announce fall North American tour dates

Reunited shoegaze icons will return for a new round of dates before year's end

by
on June 13, 2017, 10:10am
0 comments

Photo by​ ​Autumn Andel​

Slowdive just wrapped their North American tour last month and are currently resting up before a round of European festival appearances this summer. Now, they’ve announced a fresh leg of US and Canadian tour dates for the fall.

(Read: 10 Other Shoegaze Bands You Should Know)

Following a run of shows throughout their home country, Slowdive will return to this side of the pond on October 23rd with a Vancouver gig. They’ll dot the mostly northern part of the States (plus Toronto) before finishing up November 17th in Asheville, North Carolina.

The tour comes in support of their self-titled comeback record, one of our favorite releases from the first half of 2017.

Slowdive 2017 Tour Dates:
06/16-18 – Mannheim, DE @ Maifeld Derby
07/01 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival
07/06 – Trencin, SK @ Pohoda Festival
07/07 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival
07/09 – Six Four Les Plages, FR @ Pointu Festival
07/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ FYF Fest
07/28 – Icheon, KR @ Valley Rock Festival
07/30 – Tahar Shi, JP @ Fuji Rock Festival
08/19 – Trondheim, NO – Pstereo Festival
08/25 – La Tour-de-Peilz, CH @ Nox Orae Festival
08/27 – Paris, FR @ Rock En Seine Festival
08/31 – Salisbury, UK @ End of the Road Festival
09/02 – Milano, IT @ Un Altro Festival
09/07 – Tel Aviv, IL @ Barby Club
09/15 –16 – Angers, FR @ Levitation Fest
09/17 – Birmingham, UK @ Beyond the Tracks Festival
09/29 – Dortmund, DE @ Way Back When Festival
09/30 – Copenhagen, DK @ DR Koncerthuset
10/02 – Warsaw, PL @ Palladium
10/03 – Berlin, DE @ Huxley’s
10/04 – Hamburg, DE @Uebel & Gefaehrlich
10/06 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
10/07 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique
10/09 – Glasgow, UK @ ABC
10/10 – Manchester, UK @Albert Hall
10/11 – Leeds, UK @ Town Hall
10/13 – London, UK @ Roundhouse
10/23 – Vancouver, BC @ The Commodore
10/25 – Seattle, WA @ The Neptune
10/26 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
10/28 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
10/01 – Denver, CO @ The Ogden
10/04 – Madison, WI @ Barrymore Theatre
10/05 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre
10/07 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
10/08 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
10/09 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Hall
10/10 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
10/11 – New Haven, CT @ College St Music Hall
10/12 – New York City, NY @ Terminal 5
10/14 – Boston,MA @ Paradise
10/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
10/16 – Baltimore, MD @ Ram’s Head
10/17 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

Slowdive also recently filmed a Field Recordings session for NPR at Brooklyn’s Royal Palms Shuffleboad, which you can watch below.

Previous Story
Katy Perry ranks John Mayer, Orlando Bloom, and Diplo’s sexual prowess
No comments
More Stories