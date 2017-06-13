Slowdive announce fall North American tour dates

Photo by Autumn Andel
Slowdive just wrapped their North American tour last month and are currently resting up before a round of European festival appearances this summer. Now, they’ve announced a fresh leg of US and Canadian tour dates for the fall.
(Read: 10 Other Shoegaze Bands You Should Know)
Following a run of shows throughout their home country, Slowdive will return to this side of the pond on October 23rd with a Vancouver gig. They’ll dot the mostly northern part of the States (plus Toronto) before finishing up November 17th in Asheville, North Carolina.
The tour comes in support of their self-titled comeback record, one of our favorite releases from the first half of 2017.
Slowdive 2017 Tour Dates:
06/16-18 – Mannheim, DE @ Maifeld Derby
07/01 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival
07/06 – Trencin, SK @ Pohoda Festival
07/07 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival
07/09 – Six Four Les Plages, FR @ Pointu Festival
07/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ FYF Fest
07/28 – Icheon, KR @ Valley Rock Festival
07/30 – Tahar Shi, JP @ Fuji Rock Festival
08/19 – Trondheim, NO – Pstereo Festival
08/25 – La Tour-de-Peilz, CH @ Nox Orae Festival
08/27 – Paris, FR @ Rock En Seine Festival
08/31 – Salisbury, UK @ End of the Road Festival
09/02 – Milano, IT @ Un Altro Festival
09/07 – Tel Aviv, IL @ Barby Club
09/15 –16 – Angers, FR @ Levitation Fest
09/17 – Birmingham, UK @ Beyond the Tracks Festival
09/29 – Dortmund, DE @ Way Back When Festival
09/30 – Copenhagen, DK @ DR Koncerthuset
10/02 – Warsaw, PL @ Palladium
10/03 – Berlin, DE @ Huxley’s
10/04 – Hamburg, DE @Uebel & Gefaehrlich
10/06 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
10/07 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique
10/09 – Glasgow, UK @ ABC
10/10 – Manchester, UK @Albert Hall
10/11 – Leeds, UK @ Town Hall
10/13 – London, UK @ Roundhouse
10/23 – Vancouver, BC @ The Commodore
10/25 – Seattle, WA @ The Neptune
10/26 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
10/28 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
10/01 – Denver, CO @ The Ogden
10/04 – Madison, WI @ Barrymore Theatre
10/05 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre
10/07 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
10/08 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
10/09 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Hall
10/10 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
10/11 – New Haven, CT @ College St Music Hall
10/12 – New York City, NY @ Terminal 5
10/14 – Boston,MA @ Paradise
10/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
10/16 – Baltimore, MD @ Ram’s Head
10/17 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
Slowdive also recently filmed a Field Recordings session for NPR at Brooklyn’s Royal Palms Shuffleboad, which you can watch below.