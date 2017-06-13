Slowdive announce fall North American tour dates

Photo by​ ​Autumn Andel​

Slowdive just wrapped their North American tour last month and are currently resting up before a round of European festival appearances this summer. Now, they’ve announced a fresh leg of US and Canadian tour dates for the fall.

Following a run of shows throughout their home country, Slowdive will return to this side of the pond on October 23rd with a Vancouver gig. They’ll dot the mostly northern part of the States (plus Toronto) before finishing up November 17th in Asheville, North Carolina.

The tour comes in support of their self-titled comeback record, one of our favorite releases from the first half of 2017.

Slowdive 2017 Tour Dates:

06/16-18 – Mannheim, DE @ Maifeld Derby

07/01 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

07/06 – Trencin, SK @ Pohoda Festival

07/07 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

07/09 – Six Four Les Plages, FR @ Pointu Festival

07/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ FYF Fest

07/28 – Icheon, KR @ Valley Rock Festival

07/30 – Tahar Shi, JP @ Fuji Rock Festival

08/19 – Trondheim, NO – Pstereo Festival

08/25 – La Tour-de-Peilz, CH @ Nox Orae Festival

08/27 – Paris, FR @ Rock En Seine Festival

08/31 – Salisbury, UK @ End of the Road Festival

09/02 – Milano, IT @ Un Altro Festival

09/07 – Tel Aviv, IL @ Barby Club

09/15 –16 – Angers, FR @ Levitation Fest

09/17 – Birmingham, UK @ Beyond the Tracks Festival

09/29 – Dortmund, DE @ Way Back When Festival

09/30 – Copenhagen, DK @ DR Koncerthuset

10/02 – Warsaw, PL @ Palladium

10/03 – Berlin, DE @ Huxley’s

10/04 – Hamburg, DE @Uebel & Gefaehrlich

10/06 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

10/07 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique

10/09 – Glasgow, UK @ ABC

10/10 – Manchester, UK @Albert Hall

10/11 – Leeds, UK @ Town Hall

10/13 – London, UK @ Roundhouse

10/23 – Vancouver, BC @ The Commodore

10/25 – Seattle, WA @ The Neptune

10/26 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

10/28 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

10/01 – Denver, CO @ The Ogden

10/04 – Madison, WI @ Barrymore Theatre

10/05 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre

10/07 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

10/08 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

10/09 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Hall

10/10 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

10/11 – New Haven, CT @ College St Music Hall

10/12 – New York City, NY @ Terminal 5

10/14 – Boston,MA @ Paradise

10/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

10/16 – Baltimore, MD @ Ram’s Head

10/17 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

Slowdive also recently filmed a Field Recordings session for NPR at Brooklyn’s Royal Palms Shuffleboad, which you can watch below.