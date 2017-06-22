Someone threw a jug at Linkin Park because they played their shitty new song

There’s always that awkward moment when you see a beloved band years after their critical heyday. You sit there in the crowd rocking out to all your nostalgic favorites, but when they start touching on their newer stuff, you can’t help but cringe a little. Or, if you’re this one fan at Linkin Park’s headlining fest at Hellfest over the weekend, you throw a jug at the band.
During their set at the French fest, Chester Bennington was just going into the opening bars of “Heavy”, the lead single off Linkin Park’s recent sharp left turn of an album, One More Light. A few audience members were already apparently flipping him the bird at this point, their way of expressing their distaste in the band’s new direction. One fan wasn’t content to simply stage a silent protest, however, and he tossed a plastic jug up on stage. As you can see in the video above, Bennington spent much of the rest of the song staring the offender down, beckoning him to come closer.
The singer’s response wasn’t limited to some nasty looks, either. After the fest, he took to Twitter to laugh off calls of “sellouts:”