Someone threw a jug at Linkin Park because they played their shitty new song

There’s always that awkward moment when you see a beloved band years after their critical heyday. You sit there in the crowd rocking out to all your nostalgic favorites, but when they start touching on their newer stuff, you can’t help but cringe a little. Or, if you’re this one fan at Linkin Park’s headlining fest at Hellfest over the weekend, you throw a jug at the band.

During their set at the French fest, Chester Bennington was just going into the opening bars of “Heavy”, the lead single off Linkin Park’s recent sharp left turn of an album, One More Light. A few audience members were already apparently flipping him the bird at this point, their way of expressing their distaste in the band’s new direction. One fan wasn’t content to simply stage a silent protest, however, and he tossed a plastic jug up on stage. As you can see in the video above, Bennington spent much of the rest of the song staring the offender down, beckoning him to come closer.

The singer’s response wasn’t limited to some nasty looks, either. After the fest, he took to Twitter to laugh off calls of “sellouts:”

Hell fest was fun. Had a blast watching people mosh to In the End and then flip me off when we played Heavy. I blew them kisses😘 — Chester Bennington (@ChesterBe) June 19, 2017

After I blew kisses to the guys flipping me off. They smiled and gave me heart hands back. — Chester Bennington (@ChesterBe) June 19, 2017

I welcomed the huge crowd of condemned souls to HELLFEST in my metal voice then we played Invisible. The look of shock on people's faces😮🤣 — Chester Bennington (@ChesterBe) June 19, 2017

All kidding aside…. the crowd was great and handled our set pretty well. Our French fans are awesome. — Chester Bennington (@ChesterBe) June 19, 2017