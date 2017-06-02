Soundtrack to Baby Driver spans 30 tracks and multiple decades

On June 28th, Edgar Wright is going to save this bullshit summer movie season with Baby Driver. Starring Ansel Elgort, Jon Hamm, Kevin Spacey, Jamie Foxx, and Lily James, the film is the closest approximation to an action movie musical the silver screen has ever seen, and part of its genuine appeal is the unpredictable soundtrack.

As expected, said soundtrack is coming to both vinyl and CD, and hits stores on June 23rd via Danger Mouse’s Columbia Records imprint 30th Century Records. Spanning 30 tracks that race across the decades, this sucker runs 88 mph with the likes of Jon Spencer Blues Explosion, The Beach Boys, The Damned, T. Rex, Beck, Blur, Martha Reeves and The Vandellas, Golden Earring, Simon and Garfunkel, and so much more. Of particular note is a new song from Sky Ferriera called “Easy”.

Those who pre-order the soundtrack right now will immediately receive “Chase Me” by Danger Mouse feat. Run The Jewels and Big Boi as well as “Baby Driver” by Simon and Garfunkel. Though, as someone who caught the film’s world premiere at South by Southwest this past March — and hasn’t shut the fuck up about it ever since — it would behoove you to not look at the tracklisting right now and, instead, grab the album once you see the film.

But hey, if you’re a soundtrack buff, that’s literally impossible and we know that feeling, so take a gander at the beautiful tracklist below (including our accompanying Spotify playlist) and catch the new trailer for the film shortly after. Mark my words: This is the summer event you deserve as a high-paying moviegoer.

Music From The Motion Picture Baby Driver Tracklist:

01. Jon Spencer Blues Explosion – “Bellbottoms”

02. Bob & Earl – “Harlem Shuffle”

03. Jonathan Richman & The Modern Lovers – “Egyptian Reggae”

04. Googie Rene – “Smokey Joe’s La La”

05. The Beach Boys – “Let’s Go Away For Awhile”

06. Carla Thomas – “B-A-B-Y”

07. Kashmere Stage Band – “Kashmere”

08. Dave Brubeck – “Unsquare Dance”

09. The Damned – “Neat Neat Neat”

10. The Commodores – “Easy (Single Version)”

11. T. Rex – “Debora”

12. Beck – “Debra”

13. Incredible Bongo Band – “Bongolia”

14. The Detroit Emeralds – “Baby Let Me Take You (in My Arms)”

15. Alexis Korner – “Early In The Morning”

16. David McCallum – “The Edge”

17. Martha Reeves & The Vandellas – “Nowhere To Run”

18. The Button Down Brass – “Tequila”

19. Sam & Dave – “When Something Is Wrong With My Baby”

20. Brenda Holloway – “Every Little Bit Hurts”

21. Blur – “Intermission”

22. Focus – “Hocus Pocus (Original Single Version)”

23. Golden Earring – “Radar Love (1973 Single Edit)”

24. Barry White – “Never, Never Gone Give Ya Up”

25. Young MC – “Know How”

26. Queen – “Brighton Rock”

27. Sky Ferreira – “Easy”

28. Simon & Garfunkel – “Baby Driver”

29. Kid Koala – “Was He Slow (Credit Roll Version)”

30. Danger Mouse (feat. Run The Jewels and Big Boi) – “Chase Me”

Spotify Playlist:

Official Trailer: