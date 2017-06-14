Adult Swim’s latest iteration of its Singles Program is the most ambitious yet, spanning an entire year with one brand new track released each week. The latest entry comes courtesy of Sad13, the solo project of Speedy Ortiz frontwoman Sadie Dupuis, and is entitled, “Sooo Bad”.

The new song is described as a “self-produced fuzzy synth experience” and features clattering percussion, crunchy guitars, and catchy synths. Earlier today, Dupuis explained why Sad13 was a natural fit for the Singles Program.

“Fun fact: the Sad13 album is called Slugger and it’s named after a character from [the Japanese anime TV series] Paranoia Agent, which, duh, aired on Adult Swim in the US,” she shared via Twitter.

Take a listen to “Sooo Bad” below.

Sad13 recently contributed a cover of Carole King’s “It’s Too Late” to the GRLMIC VOL1 compilation benefiting Planned Parenthood and the Willie Mae Rock Camp. Her aforementioned debut album, Slugger, was released in 2016.