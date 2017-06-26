Spike Lee’s been a nimble navigator of the film and television industry’s shifting models, with the veteran filmmaker producing Chi-raq through Amazon Studios, directing in-game cutscenes for NBA 2K16, and helming the When the Levees Break miniseries for HBO. Now he’ll be heading to Netflix for a 10-episode adaptation of his debut film, She’s Gotta Have It.

Netflix has dropped a brief, striking teaser for the series, which introduces its cast of characters while also hearkening back to its source material with a black-and-white palette that eventually gives way to a splash of color. The teaser also reveals the show will premiere on Thanksgiving (November 23rd). Watch it above.

As we previously reported, the show “centers on Nola Darling, a Brooklyn-based artist in her late 20s struggling to define herself and divide her time among her friends, her job and her three lovers: the cultured model, Greer Childs; the protective investment banker, Jamie Overstreet; and da original b-boy sneakerhead, Mars Blackmon.”

Lee will direct all 10 episodes of the series, which stars DeWanda Wise, Cleo Anthony, Lyriq Bent, and Anthony Ramos. Tonya Lewis Lee will serve as executive producer, with Barry Michael Cooper and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lynn Nottage producing.