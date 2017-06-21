Menu
St. Vincent announces 2017 Fear the Future tour

Come October, Annie Clark will play the US and Europe

on June 21, 2017, 10:49am
Photo by Autumn Andel

St. Vincent has announced a new 2017 fall tour called “Fear the Future.” Set to commence in mid-October and run through early December, the jaunt includes shows across Europe as well as the US. Among the cities on the indie rocker’s itinerary: London, Dublin, Paris, Detroit, Nashville, and Brooklyn.

(Read: The Top 20 Rock ‘n’ Roll Solo Albums)

News of the trek was revealed on Annie Clark’s official website via a strange video, in which she can be seen standing and coughing at a pink podium. Clark’s last St. Vincent album was 2014’s excellent self-titled LP. She recently contributed to a box set benefiting Planned Parenthood and a Bob’s Burgers compilation, and also gave advice about confidence on “The Rookie Podcast”.

Check out the announcement clip and full tour schedule below.

St. Vincent 2017 Tour Dates:
08/19 – Tokyo, JP @ Summer Sonic
10/17 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton
10/18 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo Manchester
10/20 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theater
10/23 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique
10/24 – Paris, FR @ Le Trianon
10/26 – Berlin, DE @ Huxleys
10/27 – Utrecht, NL @ Tivolirendenburg
11/13 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
11/15 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room
11/17 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
11/18 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theater
11/19 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater
11/20 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
11/21 – Louisville, KY @ Whitney Hall
11/22 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
11/24 – Knoxville, TN @ Tennessee Theatre
11/25 – Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center
11/27 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
11/28 – Philadelphia, PA @ Electric Factory
11/30 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
12/01 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre
12/02 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

